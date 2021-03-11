Final day of Michigan Fashion Media Summit discusses pivot during pandemic and early career

The Michigan Fashion Media Summit concluded its three-day virtual event on Wednesday with a discussion of how the fashion industry has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a conversation about the power of branding.

The annual summit, hosted by the Ross School of Business, was aimed at University of Michigan students interested in pursuing careers in the fashion industry. Attendees were encouraged to connect with industry leaders and hear about their experiences during the live broadcast.

Talia Potters, a sophomore student at LSA and head of public relations at MFMS, told The Daily that she hoped students could learn from lecturers, who have extensive experience in the fashion industry.

A lot (of the speakers) have really amazing experiences, both at very high levels, but I also think there are people who are only a few years away from college, Potters said. I think it gives a very good perspective for people looking to get into these industries. They have an insight into the hard work it takes and what it really looks like to work in these industries.

The third day of the Fashion Summit began with a panel discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the retail and commerce industries to adapt.

There’s sort of a vague theme around this year’s entire summit, which is pivoting, Potters said. We’ve tried to have at least a few panels that look at different ways people have had to pivot, whether it’s related to COVID or just in their careers in general.

Potters said today’s panel discussed how the e-commerce industry might adapt to the pandemic, since the industry already relies on online services.

That’s a lot of speakers who have a lot of e-commerce experience, she said. There are (speakers) from different companies in the fashion industry who are more based on e-commerce, and how they coped with the pandemic. (Ecommerce businesses) were probably more equipped to deal with it than a lot of other businesses, so (it’s good to) really have that perspective and where they see the fashion industry going.

Kejuan Wilkins, global vice president of corporate communications at Nike, hosted a fireside chat to talk about his professional background and experience working with the brand for Nike. Wilkins, a UM alum and native of Flint, began by sharing how his experience influenced his passion for advertising and branding.

I grew up (at Flint) and have always had an interest and a desire to get involved in two areas, one really is this notion of being motivated by this desire to learn, Wilkins said. I (also) wanted to find a career that allowed me to be connected to sport while having the feeling of contributing and learning at the same time.

Wilkins said his time at college, coupled with his experience working at a major sports store, introduced him to communications and encouraged him to join the New York Knicks’ sports information department. The decision served as a springboard for his career, Wilkins said.

After graduating from school, (I) was fortunate to have a number of internship opportunities that allow me to continue to be exposed to the industry itself, Wilkins said. And that got me to work for the New York Knicks for about five years in their communications department.

Desmond Marzette, partner and creative director of Creative artists agency, also joined Wilkins during the chat. He recounted how he started his branding career, which began during his undergraduate years at the University of California, Berkeley.

One thing that was very exciting about my college experience was being able to teach a class, an actual campus class on hip hop culture, Marzette said. And that was another kind of passion point for me. Marketing and hip hop have always been incredibly exciting to me, so I brought an academic approach to the hip hop space at UC Berkeley which continues to this day.

LSA official Katie Lowenbaum, co-chair of MFMS, said the fireside chat was her favorite event due to the camaraderie among the speakers. Lowenbaum said she was inspired by the different approaches Wilkins and Marzette took to reach their career points.

It was really cool to hear them talk about style, culture and brands of power, Lowenbaum said. (It was) a really impactful conversation. They had great chemistry together.

After the fireside discussion, the students had the opportunity to network with speakers and professionals. Juliette Sibley, MFMS Co-Chair, said the MFMS team designed the virtual event to look as much like a real networking event as possible.

(On our app) there’s a built-in component called Wonder Me, Sibley said. It looks a lot like a virtual networking booth, so there are different configurations Individual professional networking participants have the option to move around (and there is) a conference room where there is a configuration of different booths that are run by different company or industry representatives and participants) can come in and talk to these people quickly.

The summit ended with a closing speech by entrepreneur and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg, interviewed by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe on MSNBC. Uma Chalik, MFMS Director of Operations, said she was delighted to hear about von Furstenberg’s experiences.

Diane (spoke) about her new book, which is called (Own It: The Secret of Life) and using any imperfections you might have as assets for yourself, Chalik said. I think it’s a very stimulating conversation and a great way to wrap up our summit on day three.

