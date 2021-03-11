Weddings are shrinking, but bridal fashion is not | Special sections

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced couples in the Wood River Valley and everywhere else to adjust or delay wedding plans, with many events turned into small, intimate ceremonies. But while venues, guest lists, and honeymoon itineraries have undergone significant changes, at least one aspect of the wedding planning process has remained largely the same for brides: choosing a wedding dress. .
It’s the one consistent room where brides don’t have to negotiate, said Esther Williams, a Blaine County-based wedding planner and owner of For Such A Time Events. With all the things that have been started [brides and grooms]Whether they were forced not to invite guests or to change locations, the dress can stay the same.
Molly and Bronwyn McGary of The Manor House, a bridal boutique in Ketchum, said they saw many of their customers cut back on their weddings last year. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the aesthetic or format of the wedding is changing.
It’s all about micro-marriage, while keeping all of the traditional elements of a wedding, but reducing it, Molly McGary said.
Among these traditional elements is a dream dress.
I don’t think they want to cut that part down, McGary said. They always want to be beautiful and romantic.
What brides wear
When it comes to bridal fashion in 2021, no trend is dominating the industry, Williams said. Instead, variety reigns supreme.
There isn’t just one thing this season like pants that people are doing, Williams said.
The McGaries have seen short dresses gain in popularity, Molly said. Wood River Valley brides also showed a preference for simple silhouettes, she noted, such as dresses with straps.
It’s all about this minimalist and very modern look for brides, she said.
Some brides choose to add style with a two-in-one option, pairing a simpler dress with an overskirt, lace jacket, or removable train that can be removed for the reception. Another trend in 2021: capes.
It’s all about versatility, McGary said. I think the girls are also trying to be a little more economical.
Other trends this year include low-back dresses, deep v-necks or squares, and a subtle sparkle to add a bit of understated glamor.
How they accessorize
The defining accessory of the 2020 and 2021a face mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has also moved into bridal fashion.
Some designers offer matching masks made from the same lace as their dresses; the McGaries are working with a veil maker who can create custom masks for brides.
Beyond the mask, many brides who shop at the Manor House still wear the traditional veil, Molly McGary said. Hair accessories, such as barrettes or other jewelry, are also popular.
Other brides can branch out beyond traditional accessories: In a recent local collaborative photoshoot by The Manor House, For such A Time Events and other local vendors, wedding dresses were paired with less orthodox accessories. , such as a scrunchie or colorful turquoise jewelry.
What they wear
Brides have also started to branch out into bouquets and floral arrangements, moving from more traditional florals to a quirky, less structured aesthetic. One approach may be to take a flower like waxy, tropical-looking, vibrant anthuriuma, as Williams describes it, and mix it with dried flowers and greenery.
They almost look like works of art, which is the best way to describe the wedding flower trend, she said.
A more inclusive industry
There is no one-size-fits-all wedding fashion trend in 2021, Williams said literally.
As the fashion industry has become more and more inclusive, so has the bridal fashion industry.
I think wedding dress brands and styles are merging to be more inclusive, where wedding dress designers take note that they don’t just dress for size two brides, Williams said. Plus-size brides don’t have to limit their options.
A growing acceptance of brides of all sizes in the bridal fashion industry could signify the start of a bigger shift in mindset among brides getting ready for their big day: kissing as is, rather than kissing each other as is. to feel the pressure to achieve a sense of unattainable perfection.
All the bells and whistles to accommodate the weight of the dress for a wedding and so on are just things that are no longer part of the wedding dress conversation, Williams said. It is buying a dress that adds to your beauty, not making the dress work for you.