Seeded men’s basketball from Siena falls in MAAC quarter-finals to tournament foe Iona

Siena was on the verge of running away with a victory his men’s basketball program had long coveted.

Against Iona, in the MAAC tournament.

To finish.

And. . .

Then. . .

A brutal finish sent the seeded Saints to an end all too familiar for their avid fan base, as the Gaels for the 11th time in as many tries knocked out Siena from the MAAC tournament on Wednesday with a 55- win. 52. Siena, with back-to-back MAAC Player of the Year winners Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett, was nine points ahead with less than nine minutes to go, then suffered a scoreless streak of over eight minutes as Iona was putting up a 16-0 run that crushed the Saints’ dreams of making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 in an excruciating way.

And it was a crushing loss, a quarterfinal loss that Pickett says will stay with the Saints as they progress from their unique time in the MAAC tournament.

All year round, until we get back to this point, Pickett has said how long Wednesday’s three-point loss will keep the Saints motivated. I was going to look back all the time because winning the regular season really doesn’t mean anything if we can’t win the tournament. That’s the whole point. We want to win the [MAAC] tournament and go to March Madness. So it’s going to stay with us all year.

Siena, theoretically, could still play in a postseason tournament like CBI or NIT, but that doesn’t seem likely. Regular season conference champions are usually guaranteed at least one spot in the NIT, but Siena has now won back-to-back regular season titles without even taking that award; last year, the NIT was canceled when the college basketball season came to a halt in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while the NIT went from 32 teams to 16 for this season and removed his automatic qualifications.

When last season ended abruptly, Siena was on a 10-game winning streak and two wins before heading to the NCAA tournament. Siena’s plan was to leave Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey this year with a MAAC tournament championship and travel to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.

This won’t happen after a game that saw Siena commit 17 turnovers, make 7 of 16 free throws and get bounced 39-29 by a team Iona who made 14 of 55 shots from the field and always found a way to send the Saints home. of the MAAC tournament.

When a team shoots 25% for the game and wins, that’s an incredible character, said Iona head coach Rick Pitino, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first season. at the head of the Gaels.

While Iona struggled offensively for so much of Wednesday’s game, so did Siena too. Junior Jackson Stormo led the Saints with 14 points on 6 of 8 shots, but the dynamic Camper duo from Siena were named MAAC Player of the Year on Wednesday after Pickett won the award last year and Pickett mostly struggled against the high pressure defense Ionas.

Camp a senior who still has a year of eligibility to play, if he wants to use it, finished Wednesday with six points and five rebounds after averaging a double-double during the regular season. He made 2 of 8 free throws and committed five turnovers.

During this time, Pickett had six turnovers. The 6-foot-4 junior guard contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but five of his points came in games that lasted several seconds after the contest outcome had already been decided.

Siena (No.1 seed, 12-5 overall) took a 24-21 lead over Iona (No.9, 10-5) at halftime after Saints rookie Aidan Carpenter played after missing the team’s previous three games with an ankle injury. 3 points just before half-time. The entire first half was played within a two possession margin, with Siena six points ahead at 21-15 serving as the bigger lead for either team.

The game remained tight for much of the second half, but Siena used a finished 7-0 run with back-to-back dunks from Camper and rookie Colin Golson to advance nine points. After Iona made a 3 point and Stormo responded with a three point play, Siena collapsed.

Siena led 42-33 with 8:33 to go after Stormos’ three-point play and did not score again until Stormo made his first 3 of the season with 19.9 seconds left, after quitting. ‘Iona got 16 points with no answer. During that eight-minute scoreless streak, the Saints missed defensive assignments, all six field goal attempts they made, had a few reckless turnovers and missed ahead of two separate 1 and 1 trips. towards the foul line.

During Ionas’ run, senior red-shirted Isaiah Ross made three 3s and added a free throw for 10 of his 14 points.

All season, head coach Carmen Maciariello has frustrated how Siena, the most talented team in MAAC, could struggle to stretch leads and put teams away. In the end, that Achilles heel of Siena was what derailed the Saints’ season.

When all is said and done, the teams arriving in Indianapolis [for the NCAA tournament] don’t relax, said Maciariello, whose five-game losing streak this season against MAAC opponents were by a combined 13 points. They don’t waste leads. They cut harder. They open up. And they enjoy basketball.

Siena has faced as much adversity from the pandemic as almost any Division I program in the country this season. The team went through four separate breaks from in-person team activities and didn’t even play their first game of the season until January 3.

But Pickett, one of the Saints to have tested positive this season for COVID-19, said the obstacles Siena was facing should not have prevented the team from achieving their goal of making it to the tournament. NCAA.

It’s very disappointing, Pickett said on the post-game teleconference. But everyone has had stoppages. We’re not making excuses here.

Senior redshirt Asante Gist led Iona with 16 points. He made two free throws to top Ionas 16-0, then made four more free throws in the last minute that never saw Siena fall within a unique possession margin from Iona until Picketts 3’s last second.

Iona entered the MAAC tournament as the ninth seed, but that was because of the league’s decision to rank teams for its tournament by total wins rather than winning percentage, as teams had played different match totals due to issues related to the pandemic. Most viewed Iona as one of the best teams in the MAAC throughout the season, and that’s the mentality Gist said his team brought with them to Atlantic City.

I don’t want to disrespect them, they [Siena] played a really good game, but we feel like we’re supposed to beat everyone, anyway, so it’s not much of a shock to us, Gist said about upsetting the No. 1 seed ° 1.

Like all college basketball teams this season, Siena is in a position to bring back its full complement of players for next season. Perhaps a new season will bring more luck to the Saints, who Maciariello said had a depleted roster at the end of the season as the team was without two fellows, including a starter in graduate student Nick. Hopkins due to health issues, and the Saints only had 10 fellows on their roster all season. The loss of Hopkins, who missed the team’s last six games, was particularly difficult for the Saints to deal with as the guard provided regular, veteran play and space out the floor with his long-range shooting ability.

But, more than luck or whatever, the Saints need to grow up and learn the lessons needed from this season that has seen them win a dozen games and keep themselves from taking five more. .

We have to improve, said Maciariello. That’s all.

And Pickett said the Saints will have the fuel to do it. The program has now lost 11 times to Iona in the MAAC tournament, and everyone currently on Siena’s roster now owns some of that mark.

Well I lost to Iona twice in my [MAAC tournament] career, freshman and now this year, Pickett said. So I’m going to bring a different fire, definitely, for myself. I know I want to replay them.

When times get tough, you have to keep fighting.

