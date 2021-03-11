The group aims to diversify its representation in the fashion industries

Ithaca College’s new fashion organization, Human By Design (HBD), was created by students whose mission is to bring humanity into the fashion industry.

Senior Co-Chairs Eva Kirie and Junior Jay Healy launched the organization in December 2020. Kirie said they started HBD out of a collective love of fashion and because they wanted to be leaders on campus. The organizational advisor is Ann-Marie Adams, instructor in the Department of Media Arts, Science and Studies.

Healy said that HBD’s core values ​​are creativity, involvement, skill building and representation.

As a person of color and part of the LGBT community, fashion doesn’t really reflect that too well in terms of a person’s appearance or their sexual orientation, Healy said. So for me, putting that humanity back in the fashion organization is really crucial.

According to USA data, 56.4% of fashion designers in the United States identified themselves as white in 2019, while 15.1% were identified as Asian and 10.2% as black. A 2016 survey on diversity in spring advertising campaigns by The fashion spot found that 78.2% of the models were white, 8.3% were black, 4% were Asian, and 3.8% were Latin. From 201720, only 32% of Vogues covers featured black models.

Healy said seeing a model walking the runway who looks like her is inspiring. He believes starting at the college level will drive a change in the way people are represented in the industry.

Not only do we see a few people of color on the runway, but we also don’t see enough representation in all forms of sexual orientation, body size, in every way, Healy said.

https://theithacan.org/HBD

Healy and Kirie said they met through HiFashion Studios, another campus fashion organization. Healy said he and Kirie wanted to build their own space where students could feel like part of a larger community. He said he didn’t want their models to just be brought in for an event and then dropped.

We created Human By Design because we both really love fashion, and then we wanted to create an organization that not only gives people, whether they are content creators, whether they are role models, the opportunity to practice. this profession, but that they can also grow, Kirie said.

Kirie said HBD wants to produce content through photo shoots and parades, but also plans to run classes for their members. She said these workshops aim to teach and develop the skills of their photographers, videographers and models. In addition, it is the members of the creative team at HBD who stylize the models.

Kirie said HBD has events in the works for the future, one of which is a discussion with the professionals for the students of the organization. This will allow students to meet alumni and other industry experts to gain a better understanding of fashion industry topics.

Kirie said the group plans to hold themed photoshoots in the future and the goal is to create a lookbook, similar to an issue of Vogue. She said they were also planning to host a live parade.

Junior Megan Sileo, PR coordinator for HBD, said she and the public relations team raised awareness of the organization through social media.

My role is a little different just because of COVID, Sileo said. If we didn’t have the pandemic, I would probably be booking rooms, planning things, putting out press releases, getting things more out to a mass audience. Now that we have COVID and most people are online, we are trying to expand our social media presence.

Healy and Kirie both expressed howwthe racking was to start a new organization. Healy said he hopes to see more people with similar passions join HBD.

It’s like a child to us, said Healy. We really want to see it grow and expand and become something that we can come back to and say that we have helped increase, and we have really made a difference in people’s lives. Because, for us, that’s one of the most important things that comes from it.