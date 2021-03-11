Fashion
Are you looking for romantic evening outfits? Janhvi Kapoor’s Bow Mini Dress is a Chic Choice
- For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a strapless mini dress with a bow and made our hearts beat faster. The actor also taught us the right way to style a glittery look with minimal accessories.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE MARCH 11, 2021 11:46 am IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been extremely busy with his film’s promotions Roohi which hit theaters today (March 11, 2021). The 24-year-old, at these events, served up some jaw-dropping looks that are perfect for a night out. However, the last outfit she put on is perfect for a date.
For an appearance, Janhvi wore a dress by designer Atsu Sekhose, and it was a mix of sexy and cute. The actor’s mini-dress featured a strapless torso hugging the waist. The highlight of the strapless dress was a big bow in the front. Another great feature of the number was the hand-embroidered multi-colored sequins on the skirt which had an overlapping detail resulting in an asymmetric hem.
Janhvi sported this look with a pair of shimmering purple stiletto heels from luxury label Christian Louboutin and a gorgeous pair of hoops. She kept the accessories to a minimum and we support this decision. For his makeup, the actor went for a rosy look in a pink tone and was seen sporting subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes paired with dewy cheeks, a bright pink lip, and lots of highlighter. She even left her sleek long hair in the middle open to complete the look. Janhvi shared the images on Instagram with the caption: “It was a relaxed day (sic)”.
The legend, however, was a play on words. If you swipe right on the photos you will see the actor posing for the camera in the gorgeous act, then she can be seen changing into something comfortable in her car and finally she takes a flight. So her day was anything but relaxing.
Check out the other looks Janhvi donned during the promotions:
In terms of work, Janhvi’s film Roohi released today. The film even stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She is also working on her next projects which include Dostana 2 and Good luck Jerry.
