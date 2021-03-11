How Fashion Brand Dunhill Harnessed Asia’s White Day Gift Holiday

In China’s marketing calendar, the scorching Valentine’s Day (in addition to February 14, there are also Qixi’s two locales on August 25 and 520 on May 20) remains a battleground for luxury brands. So, some have focused their efforts on the rather neglected White Day, which takes place on March 14. Hailing from Japan in the 1980s, it’s a day for people – usually women – to reciprocate for gifts they receive a month earlier.

For this year, White Day, the British luxury clothing brand for men Dunhill worked with the great Chinese influencer Mr. Bags on a special edition of their Lock bag which debuted during its fall 2020 show, in a colourway. blue ink gradient. The lock and key indicate the meaning of love lock, open heart, Tao Liang, aka Mr. Bags, said in his WeChat article on February 26. If a girl decides to give this bag to a guy, it will help her improve her fashion. meaning; but of course you can also buy it for yourself!

For Mr. Bags 9.5 million social media subscribers, including WeChat and Weibo, this was unique content, as Liang mainly produces content on women’s handbags and accessories.

Liang’s social ad also detailed the history of the bag (he took inspiration from the Dunhills archive case), the fact that he co-created the style with the brand’s team, and how whose followers could stylize it, using images of men and women. celebrities. At the end of the article, Liang noted that 100 limited-edition Lock bags would drop on March 5 through Mr. Bags’ online store on WeChat.

This is the second time Dunhill has chosen to work with Mr. Bags on a White Day promotion – the last time was in 2019. In recent years, The KOL has launched limited edition handbags with brands such as Burberry, Givenchy and Tods. In addition, in January, he had a jewelry collaboration with the property of Kering Qeelin, which sold out in a second. Dunhill did not disclose sales statistics for the 100 Lock bags.

Dunhills’ strategy taps into local trends in product collaborations and influencer marketing, both of which have many benefits. Collaborations with brands provide a way for international brands to create something local in China, be it a color, pattern or new design, said Yishu Wang, director of Chinese marketing consultancy Half A World, based in UK. Local talents like Mr. Bags allow brands to gain first-hand and up-to-date information about Chinese consumers, she added.

Given the sea of ​​influencers at different levels and platforms in China, brands need to think about at least four factors before taking the plunge, according to Charmaine Lin, GM of customer services at Chinese design agency Gusto Luxe. . Collaborations should ideally not only resonate with the brands’ current customers, but also extend the brand’s influence to a wider audience, she said. Additionally, she said brands should see if the KOL has a unique style and if they have collaborated with competitors on similar products, which is a deciding factor. They should also verify the legitimacy of the apparent engagement of KOL followers.

While Dunhill has succeeded in tapping into the reciprocal giving niche concept, Lin and Wang said there is more he could do in terms of strengthening his digital and social reach. Currently, unisex clothing and accessories are all the rage. To increase exposure to a younger female audience, Dunhill might consider collaborating with fashion bloggers to try on men’s clothing, Lin said.

For his part, Wang said the brand could have worked with Mr. Bags on a live streaming segment through one of his own social accounts, as this would have provided a platform for Dunhill to tell more stories. on collaboration and brand.

Like many of its peers, Dunhill has visibly focused its efforts on the Chinese market since Covid-19 slashed luxury sales elsewhere. In addition to launching a digital flagship store on the Tmall e-commerce site last October, he announced Chinese actor Yang Yang as global ambassador in December. Additionally, he has dressed a number of celebrities including Chris Lee (Guccis Global Ambassador) and Ouyang Nana for the covers of Official China and Dazed China, respectively.