Jill Biden wears midi dress to visit Marines: pics – Hollywood life





For a visit to meet marine families, Jill Biden complemented her color-block midi dress with extra spunky shoes – skull slippers! Midi dresses are the perfect dresses to take you from winter to spring, which Dr Jill Biden demonstrated. The American first lady wore Lele RoseTiered colorblock crepe dress (available on Bergdorf Goodman for $ 1,290) that ended just kneeling to visit the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. On March 10. It was a cold day, so Jill had to cover her pretty dress with Veronica beardThe Scuba Hadley Jacket at $ 650. It was a sane and elegant outfit, but the English teacher added a brave element to her professional outfit with Stubbs and Wootton‘s Skull Slippers (the moccasin sells for $ 500). The playful touch was appropriate for the reason for Jill’s visit: She visited the Marine Corps Base Child Development Center and met with military families, according to the Desert sun. The visit was part of Jill’s efforts to revive the Joining Forces program, which was a national initiative that she had first created with the former First Lady. Michelle obama in 20111. The program called on “all Americans to join and support the military, veterans and their families through opportunities for wellness, education and employment,” according to its website, but paused in the middle Donald trumpthe presidency after taking office in 2016. Since Trump left the White House in January 2021, Jill’s goal has been to revive the program for the benefit of the military and their families. It also means business. The doctorate holder visited two other military bases, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. On March 9. On the very day of his third military base visit this week, big news broke: the House of Representatives adopted the president Joe bidenthe $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. House tenant Nancy Pelosi made a timid victory to celebrate the passage of the relief bill, which will give eligible Americans a stimulus check of $ 1,400, in addition to an extension of federal unemployment checks of $ 300 that will be offered until September 2021.

