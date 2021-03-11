Two Mission brands team up on a must-have travel bag and more local-style scoop





Hipster DNA oozes from the new limited-edition mini duffel bag created by OG Mission brand Timbuk2 and Valencia Street State of Flux men’s store. Plus, Jins Eyewear is opening a boutique in Hillsdale Mall, Cocokind is pushing for transparency in skin care, and Royal Robbins wants you to take a hike in their new Expedition shirt. We can barely handle the cool AF Mission collaboration between Timbuk2 and State of Flux. (Courtesy of State of Flux / Timbuk2) What happened when Timbuk2, the original maker of the iconic SF-stitched bike bag, teamed up with the men’s streetwear brand and Valencia retailer Street State of Flux? The Mini Hustle Duffel / State of Flux (orange) edition is what. Showcasing the best of both brands, the limited-edition crossbody bag is crafted in T2’s signature black Codura fabric and covered with SOF’s mantra: “Never Break. Never Settle. Never Fold.” The custom-embroidered logos for both labels were hand-sewn in the T2 factory on Folsom Street in the Mish, where the bags themselves were made. Besides their obvious cool factor and 94110 zip, the companies share a commitment to supporting the local community. Hella rad. // The co-branded bag retails for $ 79 and can be purchased online at timbuk2.com, stateofflux.shop and the SOF brick and mortar building at 1176 Valencia Street (Mission). Jins Eyewear is opening a third Bay Area location in San Mateo. (Courtesy of Jins) Thanks to Jins’ recent opening in the Hillsdale Shopping Center, half of the Japanese brand’s six American stores live in the Bay Area. (The others are located in SF and Santa Clara.) Back to you, Jins: We’re big fans of your prescription frames and sunglasses for the whole family. For those unfamiliar with it, the brand’s extensive inventory includes everything from trendy aviators to classic travelers in a plethora of colors and materials (over 425 styles) at reasonable prices. We especially like the retailer’s fantastic collaborations, like this one and this one. To celebrate the new store, Jins is offering a special promotion for customers until Sunday, March 14. The dealio: get a free pair of ready-to-wear Jins Screen Blue Light Frames with the purchase of any pair of glasses or sunglasses. Gifts are available in adult and child sizes and normally retail for $ 50 and $ 30, respectively. Welcome to the neighborhood. // 245 Hillsdale Mall (San Mateo), jins.com With a new focus on transparency, Cocokind wants you to stop playing skincare sleuth. (Courtesy of Cocokind) We fell in love with SF’s Cocokind when its coconut oil products were first released over six years ago. Needless to say, we’ve long wondered how far founder Priscilla Tsai’s affordable organic, plant-based, cruelty-free skin care company has come. Currently, however, we are applauding the brand’s new transparency initiative, which highlights formulation and sustainability facts on its packaging, such as nutrition labels on foods. The point is, consumers should be able to ditch the Sherlock Holmes Hood and Magnifying Glass to figure out what’s in that lotion, potion serum, and stick that they are considering buying, and how it affects the body. environment (ie measuring one’s carbon footprint over time). This is just the first step in a larger progressive transparency plan meant to help the planet while keeping your face and body healthy and J-Lo glowing. Milk oil cleanser ($ 18), and Sake body lotion ($ 16), there we are. // Shop online at cocokind.com. Hikers, roll up your sleeves and don the new Royal Robbins Expedition Shirt. (Courtesy of Royal Robbins) We’re in a “skip the Zoom meeting, hit the headlands” mindset. Partly because we have been in the pandemic for a year (OMFG) and also because we have just discovered the Expedition collection from Royal Robbins. Specifically, it’s the Expedition Pro long-sleeved shirt from outerwear brand SF that makes us want a serious hike. Available for men and women in several colors, it is made from 100% bluesign approved Recycled polyester with performance stretch and built-in ventilation to keep you cool as you climb. It’s also lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking, and stain and wrinkle resistant. All that remains is to do before hitting Mt. Tam? Selection of snacks, of course. // Expedition Pro for women is $ 85; Global shipping 11 for men is $ 80, royalrobbins.com







