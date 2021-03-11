Old fashioned trends are making a comeback





When forties hit and people were forced into a time of uncertainty, some began to look back at decades when life was more rock and roll. Looking at fashion, social media and streaming services, one can notice that the popularity of the trends of the last decades has made a comeback in today’s world. The nostalgia for a time and a place that some generations have never experienced has materialized through fashion and the media. From mom jeans to Back to the Future, there has been a huge increase in content previously seen throughout the lockdown months. So where exactly does this new love of previous trends come from? The answer is one that many speculate on, but come to the main conclusion that it is purely based on nostalgia and the desire to live in times that people find more attractive. Andrew Smock, director of the radio / television / cinema department, gave his own insight into the topic. Some people are drawn to TV shows and movies to try to understand decades past, Smock said. This is certainly true for many people, because for some, television has been one of the best resources to explore in recent decades. It’s a way to find out how life was lived, how families interacted, and even how students overcame their own dilemmas. Along with that, there was another factor of old media research due to the pandemic halting the production of all new content. The posting of new content has been significantly hampered by COVID, Smock said. People are looking for something different to watch. It could mean revisiting something they haven’t seen in years, or discovering something they haven’t watched in a decade. Smock points out that with no new content released, it was time to take a trip down memory lane. When they turn to movies for new content, many people have found the fashion standards of these decades attractive and trendy. Most are inspired by what they observe in the media they enjoy, which is exactly why these trends are coming back to style. From the iconic outfits of Dear in Clueless and all the outfits found in The Breakfast Club, many trends from decades past have been reused in today’s society and styles. From fashion trends to movies and TV, 40’s brought people together to look back at a time when life seemed simpler and more groovy thanks to the magic of TV and movies.

