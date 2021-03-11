Web jokers create video showing how Meghan’s Oprah interview dress came to have a white pattern

Meghan Markle was ‘given the bird’ by internet jokes last night as they mocked the dress she wore during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black 3375 Armani dress as she sat down to chat with the host of the American show for her explosive interview on the royal life.

But Twitter users scoffed at Meghan’s dress, likening her white lotus flower print to the messy seagull.

And the internet pranksters took it a step further, actually creating a joke video showing how the dress mess came about.

The video, titled ‘Moments before Meghan’s interview, and which features clips from the real program, shows the Duchess sitting in a solid black dress as she talks to Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a 3375 Armarni dress as she sat down to speak with the host of the American show for her explosive interview on life as a royal.

After being complimented by the talk show host, Meghan’s dress then fell victim to a seagull blow.

The hilarious video, posted to Youtube by the Delboy account online, then moves on to another part of the interview showing Oprah’s shocked expression – as if surprised at the messy moment.

He then goes back and forth between a composed Meghan and a shocked Oprah before the short 20-second video ends.

The joke follows similar comments on social media about the triple silk georgette dress worn in the world exclusive interview.

A Twitter user said: ‘It’s crazy that Oprah didn’t tell Meghan that a seagull absolutely went to town on her shoulders. Can’t say if it’s super professional or just rude.

Another joked: ‘Uh … that look is so miserable. Looks like a seagull took a huge dump on Meghan’s dress.

On Twitter user Xavier Ellis, an Australian podcaster, said: ‘Someone has to tell Meghan a segull can have shit on her shoulder. ”

Beside the dress, the pregnant Duchess wore a pair of 3,000 earrings with a wax jacket and a pair of rubber boots during part of her explosive interview with Oprah.

One celebrity, her stylist, said she wore her hair in a woven bun to symbolize ‘the warrior women of history’ and that she ‘tactically tied them up’ so they didn’t have to ‘push them back and appear nervous. ”

During the interview, she and her husband Prince Harry made explosive statements about life in the royal family, including allegations that an unnamed member had ‘raised concerns’ about the color of the couple’s first baby.

The royal family then responded with a comment saying they would discuss the claims in a private capacity.