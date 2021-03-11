Fashion experiences that enrich the mind | BoF Professional, Opinion

The pandemic has forced the European fashion system to take a break from traditional presentations with a live audience and to test other formats, mainly short films and digital shows. But far from being some sort of divine punishment, as industry complainants seem to think, the situation has produced some surprisingly successful results.

The Paris Fashion Week which ended on Wednesday, a protean and lively affair full of glamor, energy and escape in the face of adversity, proved what was possible. We lost the fun of watching clothes live on real bodies, that’s for sure. But we also gained the freedom to conduct experiences that could prove to be rewarding for the industry.

Some of the best ideas were, in fact, the simplest. The Patous video, a skit simulating a photoshoot in which a model ignores designer Guillaume Henry’s off-screen staging, was a three-minute masterpiece of wit and good spirit, the perfect container for a collection full of color, psychedelia and purity. joy of dressing. With a nod or two to Christian Lacroix’s genius, generous doses of 1970s whimsy, and an elegant yet experimental volume play, Henry has proven that when times get dark, fashion can offer a bang. soothing thumbs up when returning to something positively silly.

Marine Serre built a kaleidoscopic website, accompanied by a book, and managed to evoke her post-human but intensely humanistic world. At Beautiful People, pattern-cutting assistant Hidenori Kumakiri showcased polymorphic pieces that could also be worn upside down through a woman in the mirror. Not only effective but moving video sketches to illustrate the mental states of many people during the pandemic, endlessly isolated in our homes with only the company of ourselves to keep us sane. Meanwhile, a show filmed on a white stage, cut out from images of frescoed ceilings, skillfully conveyed the Franco-Roman inspiration behind the Giambattista Vallis collection, a matter of short, crisp lines and floating empire cuts, with nods (see contrasting trims) to Coco Chanel.

Coperni grew up, putting on a behind-the-wheel show, with guests watching from inside their cars at the models strutting around. The coup was filmed for digital distribution and was a blast. At Nina Ricci, the models raced down a circular runway lined with empty Klein blue chairs, displaying a take on the revered French brand that felt cartoonish and cheerful. And Courrges successfully marked the debut of designer Nicolas Di Felice with a show filmed in a sparkling white cube in the middle of the suburbs. Everything was crisp and precise, from the dynamic mode proposition to the perfectly edited film with a vivid soundtrack.

Elsewhere, it was all about outdoor locations. Jacquemus may have set the pattern for this approach, but now it has taken many different directions. In her perhaps too loyal to Chlo debut, Gabriela Hearst stormed the streets of the Left Bank at night. Rick Owens, an apocalyptic extravaganza of shattered glamor was filmed on the beach at Lido in Venice. And Miuccia Prada, in Miu Miu, took an army of brave girls in light dresses, studded coats and quilted bodices on the snowy slopes of Cortina d’Ampezzo. The fashion recipe here looked a bit formulaic, although the crochet puffers were perfect. Thom Browne was about to nail it, but his mix of skiing and tailoring eventually came across as a costume, albeit fun.

Connecting the ancestral to the futuristic has always been a signature of Issey Miyake, and designer Satoshi Kondo wisely and poignantly brings the brand back to this intersection. Acne Studios’ strain of primitivism was of a different kind; it needed a cave fitted with a sofa and was all about the faded and washed quilt dress induced by the pandemic.

Filming shows instead of staging them in front of a live audience opens up many possibilities in terms of location. But nowhere has it turned out as magical as the Louvres Michelangelo and Daru galleries, where Nicolas Ghesquire staged a traveling Louis Vuitton extravaganza with a new sense of ease. Meanwhile, as a destination, the castle appeared tall. It was the Château de Franconville for the relaunch of the Ann Demeulemeester brand, bought last year by Claudio Antoniolis Dreamers Group. As a first outing, it was an act of continuity: the black, the white, the androgyny and the poetry were all there, polished to the nth degree, but perhaps a little repetitive. Antonioli cherishes and understands the brand’s DNA, which is very reassuring. As of now, however, he needs an adjustment: Times have changed since Ann’s heyday.

Continuing the feminist narrative that defined her tenure at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri imagined a fairy-tale fashion film comprising a dance performance choreographed by Sharon Eyal and a set imagined by Silvia Giambrone Wax-covered mirrors pushing from horns to inside the Palace of Versailles Hall of Mirrors. The disconnect between the different elements of the show was glaring as the models strutted furiously by dancers contorting in front of the mirrors, barely recognizing them. As for clothing, it is the silhouettes of the 1950s and a new militarist sharpness that seem appropriate.

Elsewhere, the powers of dancing raced throughout the season, adding an expressionistic feeling to procedures that hasn’t felt out of fashion since the heyday of Pat Cleveland and models acting like crazy on the catwalks. Dries Van Noten stole the show, collaborating with a troupe of 47 performers from the best Flemish dance companies such as Rosas and Ultima Vez, as well as some from the Opra National de Paris. The resulting video, shot against a black background, covers a range of human emotions, from confusion to joy, anger to euphoria. It was a powerful outing, both abstract and visceral, halfway between Pina Bausch and Pedro Almodvar, in which the garment an elegant dance of masculine and feminine, gray felts and flowing silks, construction and draped, in other words Van Noten at his best came out glorified rather than mortified.

At Herms, Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski integrated dance into a triptych filmed by Sbastien Lifshitz: there was a parade organized in Paris surrounded by dance performances, filmed in New York and Shanghai and choreographed respectively by Madeline Hollander and Gu Jiani. It was a flawless opus which, however, did not succeed in blending into a unified whole: a little too long perhaps, and necessarily expressive. As for the clothes, there was a new energy, a sporty sensuality in the air, but it seemed to stop halfway.

Givenchy has yet to find its new place in the fashion world. Hardware aside and some metropolitan aggression aside, Matthew Williams has brought the action back to where Riccardo Tisci was all those years ago. without the sensuality: nipples peeking through a bra were a free trick, and nothing revolutionary about adding armadillo shoes Alexander Wang and Alexander McQueen to the recipe. Jil Sanders’ debut on the Paris calendar was moderately daring, but still felt blocked by a shade too close to the model set by Phoebe Philos Celine. And Donatella Versace, who paraded during Paris Fashion Week but not on the official calendar, was stuck between the obligatory replicas of archival looks, a collage of Burberry references and a new motif that looked a bit too much like Goyard. .

In terms of sampling, there was a lot of Gaultier around: from male-female tailoring at Thom Browne to Madonnas taper bras at Schiaparelli, where Daniel Roseberry found his eye-catching and kitsch key to a tough brand. Ditching elegance in favor of eye-catching, social media-friendly excess, Roseberry offered fun, which should be fashionable now more than ever.

The last thing to take away from Paris was the enduring power of fashion as expression and escape, from the liberating silliness of Lanvin to Paco Rabannes, a literally baffling ode, to the 1980s delight of French variety Vogue to the gloomy and vitriolic punk of Yohji Yamamoto. It takes masters to progressively hedonism and excess.

Rick Owens and Loewes Jonathan Anderson were the winners of the season. The sight of the shells on Godzilla’s shoulders and the tailoring trains in Owens suggested a group of aliens landed on foreign soil. The color twists, bangs and oversized pom poms at Loewe were both uniform and experimental, very Bauhaus, Paul Klee, Cabaret Voltaire style. Sometimes restriction and crazy go well together, and so much the better.

Related Articles:

In Milan, post-pandemic polarization

What is New York Fashion Week without its billionaire brands?