ShoBox recap: Lee knocks out Teah in thunderous fashion





By: Sean Crose Showtime’s ShoBox fight show returned Wednesday night, showing a live map of the up-and-coming fighters from Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The first was an 8-round lightweight affair between 8-0 Victor Padilla and 10-0-1 Thomas Velasquez. Padilla suffered a lightning knockdown in the first, but quickly got back on his feet. Velasquez tried to maintain range throughout the second. The third was interesting in that both men had their moments, although Velasquez appeared to have slashed it due to sharper punches. Still, it was a narrow affair. Padilla appeared to be the most effective fighter in the fourth. He continued to progress in the fifth, dropping his man near the middle of the inning. Velasquez beat the count, but didn’t look great. Padulla hit hard and landed hard – hard enough for the referee to stop the fight. Then there was another round eight planned in the lightweight division. The 11-0 Steven Ortiz was speaking on the 14-0 Jeremy Hill. The first round showed Hill was not afraid to throw. The second round showed the same, although Ortiz tried to move with his jab. Ortiz continued to use that jab to good effect in the third. Hill, however, landed himself effectively at the end of the round. By the fourth it was clear that Ortiz was just landing well and more often than Hill. The fifth saw Hill chasing his man. Hill continued to fight aggressively in the sixth. Ortiz appeared to be a little gassed in the seventh. That didn’t mean he was unable to land effectively, however. The eighth and final chapter saw Hill continue to chase after Ortiz, who didn’t throw much when trying to stop his man from mounting an effective attack. The judges ended up ruling in Ortiz’s favor by scores of 79-73, 77-75 and 77-75. The third fight of the night featured an 8-round featherweight affair between 10-1 Jordan White and 11-0 Misael Lopez. The first and second chapters probably couldn’t be considered boring. The two men continued to trade leather in the third. It was shaping up to be an interesting business. However, white seemed to be the strongest fighter who dealt the hardest hits. At the bell, Lopez looked like he was in trouble. Lopez fought hard in the fourth. The fifth saw Lopez continue his attack, largely to the body. After being mocked by his opponent, White shook, then dropped his man in sixth grade. Lopez stood up, but was released seconds later. The referee intervened and stopped the fight. It was time for the main event, a scheduled 10 rounder in the super light division. 21-year-old Brandun Lee entered the ring with a 21-0 record. His opponent, Samuel Teah, 33, slipped between the ropes with a 17-3-1 record. The first round was an interesting three minutes of boxing. Lee was throwing, but so was Teah. Likewise, the second round was a close and hectic affair. A series of punches sent Teah into the third. Teah stood up, but Lee went straight to the finish. A right hand – devastating to put it mildly here – then turn off Teah before he hits the mat. The fight was instantly stopped.







