Three major themes for Paris Fashion Week fall 21

From left to right: Miu Miu, Chanel, Thom Browne.

Photo: Courtesy of Johnny Dufort / Miu Miu, Chanel, Thom Browne

The strange paradox of the pandemic is that the shutdown has caused designers to aim higher. How high? Miuccia Prada traveled to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to film her pastel Miu Miu ski suits and yeti fur boots. She reasoned, if I don’t snow this time, I probably never will. For her film, Thom Browne chose a black diamond race on Utahs Solitude Mountain, in part because it was close to the home of her star, Lindsey Vonn. I thought, Well if I wanna do that I wanna do it with Lindsey hopping off a helicopter and skiing in a tuxedo, he said.

Maria Grazia Chiuri only traveled a few kilometers from central Paris for her Dior show based on fairy tales. Still, as an exaggerated setting, Versailles is hard to beat.

Of the three, Brownes’ film was by far the most satisfying, as it told a story that incorporated not only the mountains and Vonn, who turns out to be a good actress, but also the clothes. In a sense, each outfit was a mini-story, relating to winter sports the contoured micro-pleats on the jackets that evoked an aerial view of skiers making turns down a slope, the patches on a white skirt or corset. like snow which reminded the sites. of the Winter Olympics, the black mesh halos on the heads of the models that suggested helmets. The pattern for the presentation’s last skirt, Something Rocky, was based, Browne said, on a routine of figure skaters at the 1960 games.

Thom Browne.

Photo: courtesy of Thom Browne

At the same time, there were links to 1930s cinema in black and white clothing, in the research close-ups of Vonns’ face. Like Browne said, we had to get so modern in the way we approach everything this year, I thought it would be interesting to go old school and do it all in black and white. But the black and white clothes had another purpose, I thought. He lamented that certain details are lost in the film, and it is true. You can’t really appreciate the jet beads on a black tunic, which Browne paired with a dramatic white shirt and pleated skirt, or the meticulous fit of everything. He said, nothing will replace seeing it in person, and I can’t wait to get back to it. But, thanks to the snow and the perspective of the cameras, you can see the amazing line and shape of the clothes. And that would not be possible, or in any case as effective, even in the largest Parisian rooms where the creator usually exhibits.

Browne is a great storyteller with a funny bone, so it’s no surprise that he took this strange moment to broaden his method with video. Prada, during a Zoom conference call on Tuesday, acknowledged the difficulty of the medium. Basically it’s a new job for us, she says. I am a fashion designer and not a director.

Miu Miu.

Photo: Johnny Dufort / Courtesy of Miu Miu

In a way, the soaring Dolomites became the story of Miu Miu. The company has tried to create a theme of girl gang, kinship, and courage in the effort, that sort of thing. But the girls were ultimately high-altitude parade models. (And when has a Miu Miu show do not suggested a girl gang, even in chic settings where Prada usually shows off?) The truth is, snow-quilted oversized and knitted balaclavas will look fabulous and silly anywhere next winter, from Brooklyn in Val d’Isre. Ditto for slip dresses layered with knits. But the opportunity to tell a story, and not just to relate certain clothes to an environment, was missed.

Dior.

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Chiuri showed off her storytelling abilities in January, with a brilliant haute-couture collection that, through form, color and artistry, conveyed Diors’ connections to European culture. It’s probably the best job ever done, and it’s also a highlight in the history of the house. With the ready-to-wear, Chiuri tends to take a more commercial position summarized this season with a salt and pepper tweed suit with a square hooded jacket and a flared skirt, new babydoll dresses in black leather or white eyelet, and the flowing princess dresses she loves. Guess the hooded pieces were a nod to one famous fairy tale, the tulle dresses to another?

Once again, despite the August scenery and some scenes shot in a misty wood, the presentation turned into a runway parade. What I really wish is that Chiuri doesn’t let Dior ready-to-wear be a creative lag in couture.

Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli who designed Lady Gagas’ inaugural look, recently said he didn’t want Schiaparelli ready-to-wear to be any different from haute couture, that is, just another collection of luxury machines. Obviously, Roseberry was ready to support this statement. His latest collection has everything that goes under your skin that you can’t explain without sounding like nerd line, form, subversive spirit, and complete mastery of fit and build.

Schiaparelli.

Photo: courtesy of Schiaparelli

In the hands of another designer, a blue denim jumpsuit with the front pockets and reverse seams on the back and gold buttons in the spine might look cheesy, but Roseberry keeps things high. The anatomical references to the ears, eyes, breasts on the gold buttons and in the 3-D embroidery may lift a hackle or two, but they are firmly in the surrealist tradition of Schiaparelli. And, again, Roseberry handles them well. He probably enlisted Cocteau to draw the spare black lines, depicting the breasts and vertebrae, on the front of a clean white woolen coat. What I liked most, however, about this dazzling collection is that it shows how strong a line can rule everything, like in a perfectly cut black coat with a simple gold lock closure at the bottom. cut.

Jil Sander.

Photo: courtesy of Jil Sander

Lucie and Luke Meiers Jil Sander has been eminently reachable and, in a way, that’s the problem. They did minimalism without mystery, without backlash. Maybe they needed a fit to clear their heads. Whatever the cause, Jil Sander was among the season’s most striking collections. The Meiers have reduced the volumes (a good thing, because many designers have inflated them); they used cool colors like lavender, rose, and Tuscan yellow (for a trimmed leather coat); and they used prints and details like a scalloped collar to provide some tension to the seam. Not only did an ivory babydoll dress adorned with a rigid black lace hem and worn with a black blazer appeal to the body in a new and resilient way (for the Meiers), but it appealed to women looking for something something obviously strong and modern. Jil Sander redefines minimalism again.

Chanel.

Photo: courtesy of Chanel

Virginie Viard answered everyone’s prayers: she brought Chanel out of a large public space and into a warm and human space, namely the Castels nightclub in Paris. Her film, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, showed the iron-haired models hurtling down the narrow stairs of the club and throwing their coats on a counter, to reveal wispier underwear. The film did more than a live show to convey a kind of relaxed French glamor to Viards. Personally, I find her a leading designer; her butt never seems resolved. Still, she’s wardrobe conscious, and there are a lot of good elements here, like a dull olive long coat, classic blue shirts with white collars, furry ski boots, and ships on chains for hold your lipstick and the like.

Balmain.

Photo: courtesy of Balmain

For me, digital is just a tool, and I don’t like it, said Olivier Rousteing before his Balmain presentation. I mean, I don’t like to do something just for a screen. Either way, Rousteing did a brilliant and fun job with this collection, shot in an Air France hangar. What could be more French than mannequins walking on the wing of an airplane on the ground? Or wear a striped sailor top, but with a beautiful overcoat and wide metallic pants? What I liked about this collection was how free and open the expression was, from the olive parachute dresses to the silver and gold laminated leather, to the quilted leather mini dresses, after the system. electric of an airplane. It wasn’t just a different take on La Parisienne, but a different Balmain.

Givenchy.

Photo: courtesy of Givenchy

Without a doubt, Matthew Williams has settled into Givenchy a bit since his debut last year. His cut looked more intentional and less thoughtful, and it was clear he was exploring the scale with almost dense-looking bouffants, generous coats, and blocky shoes, made from foam, which appeared to be a next generation of famous Alexander McQueens. Armadillo boots. But the collection didn’t exude much sentiment. It could be because the models were accessorized by the handle, and a lot of the clothes lacked a suppleness, a roundness that one gets at the highest level of fashion. Williamss’s predecessors had it. This prevents ready-to-wear from appearing stamped. Perhaps in time, Williams will find out for himself.