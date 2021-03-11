Man identified as white supremacist had unregistered rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, federal government says





FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida A man whom a global hate organization was tracking and was arrested by the FBI in Fort Lauderdale last Tuesday appeared at the Broward County courthouse on Wednesday to face a judge. Paul Nicholas Miller, 32, was arrested in the 1300 block of Southwest Sixth Street in a raid where guns and ammunition were found in his apartment. Miller was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The Anti-Defamation League had identified Miller as a volatile white supremacist accelerator and shared its findings with the FBI, informing them Miller was making videos, holding guns and calling for a race war on social media sites. A federal search warrant to be conducted at Millers’ address, according to the affidavit of arrest, led law enforcement to find gun parts that could be assembled into an unregistered short-barreled rifle and hundreds of cartridges. A d The indictment also stated that a disassembled short-barreled rifle had been found in a clothes dryer and the gun did not have any manufacturer markings or serial numbers. Investigators said a check of records revealed no firearms registered in Millers’ name. Miller told investigators during his arrest that he and his family received threats from the Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups and that he tried to make a gun by watching tutorials on YouTube. According to the indictment, he said he didn’t know he was doing anything illegal and said: I’m scared. I live alone. I have no one with me. Some will do it, these people are trying to kill me. Miller said he tried to make a gun rather than buy one because he believed America was on the verge of collapse and gun making would be a good skill to learn. The indictment also stated that Miller claimed the rifle did not work and got stuck on several occasions, but then admitted that he fired the rifle once from a distance several months ago. . A d Most of Millers’ threats that got him reported by the anti-hate group were launched online, but prosecutors said there was video showing Miller was meeting a man he had randomly approached in A mall. Prosecutors said the video showed Miller hurling racist slurs at the man and recording the encounter in hopes of getting a reaction. At times Miller disguised himself as movie villains, waved guns and knives as he confronted individuals in video chats with racial, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements. Prosecutors said that given all of his words and weapons, Miller posed a flight risk and posed a serious risk of harassing, harming and intimidating prospective witnesses. But Millers’ defense attorneys argued in court during Wednesday’s virtual hearing that the videos were entertainment and meant to shock and admire that his costumes and lyrics were just a way to entertain. his tens of thousands of fans on social networks. A d The judge, however, disagreed. He decided Miller was a danger to the community and ordered him to stay behind bars. Currently, Miller is not charged with uttering threats, he only faces weapons charges.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos