Town and Country Christian Church to Host Prom Dress Shop | News

Still need to say yes to the dress?
Town and Country Christian Church, 2133 Tucker Road, will host a prom dress shop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14.
It’s sort of a prom garage sale, where people can drop off their dresses at 2 a.m. on March 14, and people can come and buy a dress, said event organizer Misty Weaver.
During this time, high school girls can go to church to buy or sell prom dresses.
Anyone looking to sell a dress will need to drop it off at church with a price tag and the seller’s name. If the dress sells, $ 5 of that profit will be donated to the church. If it doesn’t sell, the seller can pick it up at 5 p.m.
When it comes to pricing, the person selling the dress shouldn’t give her more than half of what they paid for the dress as a rule, Weaver said.
Shelbyville High School has canceled its prom, so parents will host a parent-hosted ball on April 24. More information on this event will be available at a later date.
We’ll also have almost 100 dresses that donated, so any girl who needs a Shelbyville High School dress can go to her high school counselor and get a ticket, and then she can come Sunday and hand over that. ticket for a dress at the ball, said Weaver. They will keep this dress. It’s up to them to keep it.
Attention will not be drawn to those who have a ticket. It will be low-key, Weaver said.
Weaver organized this event with a member of Town and Country and another person who came up with the idea.
I know schools normally have an event for girls to choose a dress, but with COVID this year that was canceled. We don’t want a girl to go without a dress or having to miss her special prom.
The church accepts dresses from other counties. Although the shop is open to girls from all schools, only free dresses will be offered to SHS students with tickets.
This is the first time Town and Country has hosted an event like this.
I just reached out [a person at the church] and said hey, do you think your church would allow that, and she said, let me check on sunday and then text me and said yeah, everything was good. I think they were really open to the idea of the girls having an affordable prom dress, and obviously we don’t want anyone without it.
Everyone is in a tough spot, said Weaver. Hope everyone comes out on Sunday. We think it’s a win-win situation for everyone.
