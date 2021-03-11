Fashion
Shop the trendy floral mini dress of Holly Willoughby worn on ‘This Morning’
Watch: Holly Willoughby celebrated her 40th birthday in style last month
Holly Willoughby seems to have a soft spot for the eco-conscious brand, Nobody’s child.
The 40-year-old presenter opted for a spring ensemble to co-host This morning on Thursday March 11, while wearing a print Mini tea dress with collar from the eco-conscious fashion brand, which launched at Marks and Spencer last year.
Ahead of the show, Willoughby posted on Instagram a full-length photo of herself wearing the sleek number, which she teamed with pointy black heels.
In a few minutes, the Dancing on the ice the host had been inundated with compliments from fans, as the post racked up over 15,000 likes – and it’s not over yet.
One follower commented: “I am lovely as always”, another added: “Beautiful, I love the dress.”
Those who want to easily recreate Holly’s look can do so, like the Mini tea dress with collar is affordable, priced at $ 42 and can be purchased online at MRS and Nobody’s child.
Also available on Nobody’s child.
Nobody’s mini tea dress with collar has three quarter sleeves. It’s made from sustainably sourced viscose with a floral print, and has a ruffled white cotton collar, for an ultra feminine feel.
It’s a classic fit, unlined and with a button closure.
The chic dress is available in dress sizes 6 to 18, although the site recommends sizing for a more floating fit.
This is not the first time that Willoughby has worn a Nobody’s Child dress.
Last month Willoughby styled the Black & Blue Small Smudge Tessie Mini Shirt Dress with black pantyhose and heels for This morning, and before that, she also sported a longer version of the design.
