Next takes a 25% stake in high-end fashion brand Reiss for 33 million euros

Next takes 25% stake in high-end fashion brand Reiss for 33 million and will lend it 10 million to help it recover from the pandemic
By Tom Witherow for the Daily Mail
Published: | Update:
Next bought a 25% stake in high-end fashion brand Reiss.
The UK’s largest clothing retail chain will pay 33million for the participation and loan Reiss an additional 10million to help her recover from the pandemic.
Next has the option to purchase an additional 26% at a slightly higher price at any time before July 2022, giving it a 51% stake and control of the company.
The deal reunites Next CEO Lord Wolfson with Reiss boss Christos Angelides, who worked for Next for 28 years before leaving in 2016. Angelides will remain as Reiss boss.
Next already stocks Reiss clothing on its website and the deal will see Reisss’ online operations move to Nexts Total Platform.
Wolfson said: Reiss is an exceptional brand with huge potential and a top-notch management team.
We’re excited to see what can be achieved Reiss, who has Britains Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and the Duchess of Cambridge among her fans, was put up for sale by her US private equity owners, Warburg Pincus, before the pandemic.
His first store, selling men’s clothing, was opened in London Bishopsgate in 1971.
The company launched into women’s clothing and accessories in the early 2000s and now operates in 183 stores and concessions in 14 countries.
The channel has previously said that photos of Kate Middleton wearing a white 159 Reiss gown for her official engagement portrait in 2010 took the brand to new stratospheric heights.
But it struggled during the pandemic, as customers swapped their designer suits and clothing for jogging bottoms, and commuters and tourists deserted its downtown locations.
Zara owner Inditex’s profits plunge
Inditex saw profits drop 70% after stores were forced to close.
The owner of fashion retailer Zara said profits fell after surging online sales failed to offset the impact of store closings due to Covid and weak demand.
The Spanish fashion giant, which also operates chains Bershka and Pull & Bear, said net profits fell 70% to 940 million in 2020, more than expected.
The recession was driven by falling sales, with total revenues falling 28% to $ 17.5 billion due to the closings.
Inditexs UK stores remain closed and are expected to reopen from April 12.
