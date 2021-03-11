Next takes a 25% stake in high-end fashion brand Reiss for 33 million euros

Next bought a 25% stake in high-end fashion brand Reiss.

The UK’s largest clothing retail chain will pay 33million for the participation and loan Reiss an additional 10million to help her recover from the pandemic.

Next has the option to purchase an additional 26% at a slightly higher price at any time before July 2022, giving it a 51% stake and control of the company.

The deal reunites Next CEO Lord Wolfson with Reiss boss Christos Angelides, who worked for Next for 28 years before leaving in 2016. Angelides will remain as Reiss boss.

Next already stocks Reiss clothing on its website and the deal will see Reisss’ online operations move to Nexts Total Platform.

Wolfson said: Reiss is an exceptional brand with huge potential and a top-notch management team.

We’re excited to see what can be achieved Reiss, who has Britains Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and the Duchess of Cambridge among her fans, was put up for sale by her US private equity owners, Warburg Pincus, before the pandemic.

His first store, selling men’s clothing, was opened in London Bishopsgate in 1971.

The company launched into women’s clothing and accessories in the early 2000s and now operates in 183 stores and concessions in 14 countries.

The channel has previously said that photos of Kate Middleton wearing a white 159 Reiss gown for her official engagement portrait in 2010 took the brand to new stratospheric heights.

But it struggled during the pandemic, as customers swapped their designer suits and clothing for jogging bottoms, and commuters and tourists deserted its downtown locations.