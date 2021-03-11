Pregnant Binky Felstead’s Alluring Dress Gets Major Fan Reaction





March 11, 2021 – 10:23 GMT



Nichola murphy Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead dressed her baby bump in a Rat and Boa ruffle dress as she marked a milestone in pregnancy.

Binky felstead celebrated a milestone in her pregnancy by sharing a stunning photo of her round belly wearing a silky black dress. RELATED: Binky Felstead Divides Fans With Wedding Dress Photo The old one Made in Chelsea star, who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton, rocked her stomach in the Instagram post. The caption read: “THIRD TRIMESTER BABY #homestretch #thirdtrimester #babyboy.” Do you like her outfit? Binky opted for Rat and Boa’s ‘Selena’ dress which features ruffles and spaghetti straps – and no, it’s not a maternity dress! So when Binky gives birth to her second baby, she can wear the floating number again. Loading the player … WATCH: A look in Binky Felstead’s daughter’s bedroom, India The mom-to-be paired her dress with earrings from Soru Jewelery and a dainty ring from Emily Mortimer – plus her sparkling diamond engagement ring, of course. She styled her dark hair in curls and worn the front part up, while sporting a glowing beauty look. Fans were quick to congratulate Binky on her superb outfit, with a writing: “God you look FIT sis! Well done for pulling this off in the 3rd !!!” A second remarked: “Wow you look amazing binky”, and a third added: “Sooo radiant Binky.” MORE: H&M’s Stunning Simone Rocha Collection Is Finally Live – And Kate & Meghan Will Love It READ: Calling all future moms! The 9 Best Pregnancy Workout Apps To Download While Locked Out Black chiffon dress, £ 250, Rat and Boa BUY NOW It’s likely that Binky – who is already a mother to a girl in India – has put some of her wedding plans on hold as she prepares to welcome her baby boy, like looking for her wedding dress. However, she did give fans a preview of one of her try-on sessions in January. In the gorgeous mirror selfie, fans could glimpse Binky’s growing baby bump in her tight wedding dress. The dress she chose to try on had exaggerated ruffled bardot sleeves and a delicate tulle cape. The old one Made in Chelsea star tried on a wedding dress before her wedding to fiance Max Some followers fell head over heels in love with the dress, rushing to the comments section to share their adoration. One of them wrote: “Wow! This dress is beautiful!” and another added: “I love the sleeves on this one.” Others, however, were not so taken by the dress. A blunt comment read, “I don’t like it on you, you need a fancy dress xx.” SHOP: 25 Best Pastel Coats For Spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







