New Private Label, Athleisure Specialty Brand, FLX, Now Available at Kohl’s





MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Kohls (NYSE: KSS) today announced the availability of its first private label, athleisure specialty brand, FLX, in more than 300 Kohls stores and online at Kohls.com. FLX is a modern, sustainability-focused brand for women and men, with stylish and casual active and casual room dividers, all sizes, made with high quality performance fabrics and functional details. FLX combines smart, relevant styling with functional performance, comfort and durability, making it the perfect choice for whatever the day throws at you. As consumers continue to move towards active and relaxed offerings, we saw an opportunity to introduce a private label athletic brand to deliver cutting edge, high quality products at great value at our 65 million customers across the country, said Doug Howe, Kohls chief merchandising officer. officer. Our teams have been focused on building a brand focused on style, performance, comfort and durability, and we’re excited to launch FLX, which perfectly marries these components for our customers. The addition of FLX demonstrates our continued commitment to grow our active business and evolve our brand portfolio to meet the needs of today’s consumers. The FLX collection, which includes both basics and a relevant seasonal product rotation, is rooted in the following major tenants: Style: FLX is designed to meet the active and athleisure needs of women and men with a focus on the themes of active activity and the outdoors, travel and recreation, urban and commuter. The included size assortment, including plus and large and large sizes, provides customers with premium active and casual clothing including leggings, joggers, t-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as commuter styles fashionable such as dresses, buttons, blazers and jackets.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos