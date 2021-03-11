Denim Expert MD wins Drapers Sustainable Fashion Champion Award





Denim Expert Limited MD Mostafiz Uddin (insert). Photo: Denim Expert Limited

Mostafiz Uddin, Managing Director of Denim Expert Limited and Founder of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), won the title of Sustainable Fashion Champion at the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021, which took place virtually on March 10. Mostafiz Uddin was recognized for leading by example in promotion. sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Receiving the award, Mostafiz said he wants to be a game-changer in the apparel industry, leading by example to inspire others to behave responsibly and ethically. He also dedicated the award to H&M who, he explained, has supported his company, Denim Expert, through the pandemic by continuing to place orders. He said the Swedish fashion giant’s loyal support has almost certainly helped save the livelihoods of 2,000 workers at its factory and their 10,000 family members. “This is real leadership in sustainability,” he said. The Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards recognize measures taken to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry and create fairer working conditions throughout the supply chain. Judged by an independent panel of sustainability and fashion retail experts, the awards highlight best practices within the global fashion industry. “COVID-19 has presented unforeseen challenges for fashion retailers and brands, but it has also given us all the opportunity to rebuild better. Forward-thinking fashion companies know that change is not optional and embrace their responsibilities and their ability to make a difference. “Said a press release from Denim Expert. Mostafiz Uddin has been recognized as the 2021 Sustainable Fashion Champion for leading by example in promoting sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted around the world in March of last year. Jill Geoghegan, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Drapers, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, fashion brands and retailers are increasingly recognizing that sustainability is a business imperative. “Many companies have continued to invest in cleaning up their supply chains and introducing new work models, despite unprecedented business conditions. “The Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards recognize and celebrate this progress, paving the way for a more responsible future for the industry.” Mostafiz Uddin said: “During the pandemic, my factory Denim Expert Limited remained true to its commitment to sustainability, despite an extremely difficult business landscape. “During the pandemic, I spoke about the issue of buyer-supplier relationships and, in speaking, I wanted to defend the cause of suppliers all over the world. Too often, suppliers in the garment supply chains have no say in the matter because they fear that by speaking out, they will be treated unfavorably by brands. “It was, of course, a risk on my part, but I like to think I stood up for what I think is right and ultimately I think progressive brands figured out that I came from a good place. Like them, all I want to see is a fair, ethical and sustainable industry where brands and retailers work in an environment of collaboration, not conflict. “ Mostafiz also gave special praise for H&M. He said: “It would not have been possible for me to support my workers during the pandemic if my factory had not received help from H&M during an unprecedented period. While Denim Expert has suffered from huge order cancellations and order delays, H&M has supported us by placing orders in the pandemic that has saved thousands of lives and livelihoods. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this award to H&M and its CEO Helena Helmersson. “ The judges for the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Champion Award 2021 were Kerry Bannigan, Founder, Conscious Fashion Campaign; Sarah Ditty, Director of Global Policy, Fashion Revolution; Miriam Lahage, founder, Aequip; Samata Pattinson, CEO, Red Carpet Green Dress; Caroline Rush, Managing Director, British Fashion Council; Lucy Shea, Group CEO, Futerra; Jane Shepherdson, President of My Wardrobe HQ; and Dilys Williams, director, Center for Sustainable Fashion. Fibre2Fashion News Desk (RKS)

Mostafiz Uddin, Managing Director of Denim Expert Limited and Founder of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), won the title of Sustainable Fashion Champion at the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2021, which took place virtually on March 10. Mostafiz Uddin was recognized for leading by example in promotion. sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos