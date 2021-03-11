ND Style Fashion Exhibition Opens at ND Heritage Center & State Museum | News, Sports, Jobs





BISMARCK – “Fashion and function: North Dakota style”, the first major exhibition in the State Historical Society’s clothing collection opens today at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. Showcasing more than 450 pieces of clothing and accessories, the exhibit, created by the State Historical Society, explores the role that clothing has played and continues to play in the region. “We present the daily fashion of the North Dakotans shaped by elements such as weather, career choices, cultural traditions, available resources and pop culture.” said David Newell, director of exhibitions. Contemporary pieces by North Dakota designers, native clothing, dresses worn by the first ladies of the state, Governor Doug Burgum’s costume, wedding attire, ranch clothing, cleanroom costume, Sports jerseys and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers are among the star pieces. The scope of the exhibition ranges from an Icelandic wedding dress from 1861 to a gorgeous gown worn at the 2019 Grammy Awards created by designer Norma Baker-Flying Horse of Mandaree. Upon entering the exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to view the Miss America 2018 Cara Mund coronation dress and belt. Mund’s dress is one of 30 loans included in the exhibition. “Fashion and function: North Dakota style” is free to the public and visible until November 2022. “We understand that people are more comfortable visiting a museum during the pandemic”, said Kim Jondahl, director of the Museum and Public Engagement Division. “Our team will also bring this exciting exhibit to people in their homes through special online tours, videos and interviews.” Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







