FORT WORTH, Texas The University of Houston’s men’s basketball program makes its playoff debut by competing in the Air Force Reserve American Conference Track and Field Championship inside Dickies Arena on Friday night.

The Cougars will face 7th seed winner Tulsa-No. 10 Tulane seeds at 8 p.m. Friday in the quarter-finals. Tulsa and Tulane meet in the tournament’s first round at 2 p.m. Thursday in a match broadcast on ESPNU.

The seventh-ranked Cougars enter the playoffs as the winners of their last four and six of their last seven games. Houston closed the regular season dramatically as a first-year guard Tramon Mark sank an uprising nearly halfway through the court as time expired for a 67-64 victory over Memphis inside the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars were well represented in the American Athletic Conference post-season awards, which were presented earlier this week.

Junior guard Quentin Grimes was named American Player of the Year, becoming the first Cougar to win the award since Bo Outlaw received the honor in 1993 from the Southwest Conference. This season, Grimes is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to place in the league’s top eight leaders in both categories.

Grimes was also a unanimous selection for the league’s first team in the playoffs.

Senior Guard DeJon Jarreau was named the league’s defensive player. He became only the second Cougar to receive this honor from a conference and the first since Outlaw received back-to-back honors in 1992 and 1993.

The New Orleans native sits third on the team with 10.9 points per game and an average of 5.3 rebounds and a best total of 1.5 steals per game.

Senior striker Justin gorham was named the league’s most improved player. After averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds a year ago, the Columbia, Md. Native is posting 8.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game leading the league in his last league. college season.

It was the first honor in Gorham’s playoff career and made him the first Cougar in program history to receive this conference award.

Jarreau and Gorham have joined the second-year guard Marcus Sasser on the second team in the league. Sasser sits second on the team with 13.5 points and 2.6 3 points per game.

A native of Red Oak, Texas, Sasser won his second honor in his playoff career after being named to the United States freshmen team a year ago.

Fans can watch Friday’s quarterfinal game on ESPNU with Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Mark Adams (analyst).

Fans can hear Friday’s quarterfinals game on KPRC 950 AM or on the Grant app with Jeremy Branham (play-by-play) and Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (analyst). Pre-game show starts at 5:45 p.m.

With a victory over (7) winner Tulsa- (10) Tulane, the Cougars would advance to the semi-finals of the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship.

There, Houston would face the winner of (3) Memphis / (6) UCF / (11) ECU in the semi-finals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The semi-final match will air on ESPN2 and can be heard on 950 AM KPRC and the TuneIn app.

