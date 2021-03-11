How FRISKMEGOOD turns old sneakers into high fashion corsets

Modern fashion is full of wasted products, so some designers are thinking about ways to turn those unwanted products into artistic pieces for the runway. One of these is FRISKMEGOOD, a futuristic brand that creates upcycled haute couture and editorial pieces from used or obsolete sneakers and other second-hand finds. Owner and designer Cierra Boyd found success on her Depop store when her iconic designs of corsets and bodysuits made from old or unused shoes were featured on her Explore page. Now, the growing popularity of his brands has allowed Boyd to seize opportunities beyond his online store.

Boyd, based in Cleveland, Ohio, now lives and works in his studio after three years of growing his business and being creative in his mother’s home. While she hopes to eventually develop, everything that can be found on her store and website was handmade by her. Her corsets and bodysuits have won her followers on social media, presented in fashion shows, and more particularly, worn by the American rapper Dream doll.

Corsets and bodysuits aren’t all that Boyd upcycles, however. I reached out to her to discuss sustainable fashion, how she creates her sneaker designs and what she has planned for FRISKMEGOOD.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What was the inspiration behind bodysuits and corsets made from reused sneakers?

It all happened by chance. I was in a design competition in 2018, in Cleveland. It was Fashion Mania 2k19, and I had three challenges. One of the goals was to create something without using fabric. I was puzzled. I did not know what to do. I had done everything with the other two challenges, but it went all the way.

Luckily one evening I was watching Vice while I was drawing and an episode happened about a guy making a mask out of sneakers. I was like, wait, what if I made a top with sneakers? So I tried to do a top and it didn’t look right. I moved it down a bit and I was like, Oh, well that’s kinda cute as a corset.

I just drove with it and put it on Depop. People bought it! I was super surprised but it also gave me confidence. At the time, I really didn’t know what I was thinking about this, but I just put it in there anyway to see how people will react. The response has been overwhelming. So I never stopped making them.

After realizing that people love sneaker corsets, how did you start to get your gear?

At first I was using stuff in my attic and stuff I had around the house. When I started to exhaust this inventory, I went to thrift stores. Recently, for bodysuits, I found a place here in Cleveland that has deadpan sneakers. They have sneakers that have been in their stores since the early 2000s.

Much of their inventory is extremely old, sneakers are falling apart. I’m not gonna lie, I once found mouse droppings in shoes. It’s really crazy and rough in there. It’s a lot, but they give me the sneakers that are damaged or the average customer wouldn’t buy. I use this to recycle them into the wetsuits.

How did you even find this place?

It’s funny because it’s right down the street from my house, and never in my life have I been to this warehouse. I went to elementary school in that area. I would spend this place all my life and have never been there. Then one day I was like, let me see what they got in it. It was like a gold mine.

When choosing your shoes or animal corpses, do you choose the shoes with the design in mind?

I work very differently from other designers. Some designers design their designs in advance, but for me, I usually let the materials tell me the story instead of the other way around. I let the clothes tell me the story. I have to see it to know what I’m going to do with it. It really is a visual thing. When I see it, I’d be like, oh, that would be a nice bodysuit, and then I would just have to get five pairs if I can find them.

Have you ever encountered the problem of not having enough to do something?

Oh yeah, definitely. The warehouse is so unpredictable. I have to bring my mom with me most of the time to help me because it’s a lot to sort out. I’m literally on the floor going through all the shoes at the bottom, looking for a match. It can be stressful, but if there is a game I always understand. Like I said I need five or more [shoes] do what I really want to do.

Do you have a certain size in mind when looking for them?

Everything is so random. I usually go with anything I find, but if I’m looking for something that looks more like a plus size look, I’ll go for size 10 and up. Usually, for small and medium-sized ones, you can even use children’s shoes. [Size] five is usually the lowest. I’m going five or four.

When you think about size, do you make parts to make your size range inclusive or do you make them for a specific customer?

What I do … nothing is planned. If I find 10 or 12, you know that’s perfect, but if I don’t, then I don’t. It’s kind of like a situation.

What other types of clothing or fabrics do you recycle?

I’ll use anything from sheets to other materials like maybe hoodies and sweatshirts. Another thing I just started doing is called tufting. Which is kind of like the art of making rugs, but instead of making rugs I put tufted art on the front. It’s a pretty new thing and I haven’t even dropped it yet, but basically it’s made of yarn. And what I’m trying to do with that is give a new vibe and new feel to an old, blank, unloved sweatshirt, t-shirt, or second-hand item.

Even jeans. I use jeans, denim and socks!

How long does it take to make a part?

It depends on the room you are talking about. I also have a habit of doing things in bulk. So for a bodysuit I’m going to buy five different styles. I will be working on five at a time. This whole process can take two to three days. For tufting, depending on how many I do, what it is, it can take from one to four days. This takes lots of time.

Do you have a personal favorite from your collection?

It is so hard. I have so many.

One of my favorites that I have made, which I am proud of, is my Air Force One bodysuit. This is for plus size women or anyone who identifies as a woman. My uncle donated these shoes to me. I didn’t have to go out and even buy them. It was just about perfect so it’s definitely my favorite for sure.

You sell your clothes on Depop now. Is this where you started?

Yes, that’s where I started. Depop is how people found out about me. Before Depop, I was on Instagram trying to figure out, how do I get more people to see it? When Depop arrived I ended up getting images on the Explore page and the Explore page literally puts you right in the front. So when people started to find me from there it was a chain reaction, and more and more people started to find me.

Do you see Depop as the futuristic fashion hub like yours?

Yes, it definitely reminds me if you could just go to a global thrift store online.

I joined their Now / Next program, which is an incubator-program-slash-grant they gave me. I get mentorship and money to work on my Depop store. They gave me so many chances to be at the forefront of their platform. I’ll be on their Instagram page. It’s just crazy the support they gave me. They invited me to Depop Live, an event that, before COVID, lets you sell your stuff in person. My things are exhausted. They have been a total blessing in disguise for me.

Do you have future projects for FRISKMEGOOD?

I have a lot of plans for the future. Everything is in progress at the moment. We are a global brand right now. We certainly have a lot of international clients. I hope to grow, expand and understand how I can take FRISKMEGOOD to the next level. You know, how to put my stuff on more celebrities. I now have a showroom that houses my pieces, which allows me to have more visibility on celebrities with my brand.

Everything is lining up, slowly but surely. I hope this year I can find more innovative ways to create fashion, to continue to change the way people perceive sustainable fashion. I just want to change the way people think about sustainability. When you think of sustainability, you don’t automatically think of luxury at all. I really try to show people that long lasting, old pieces that might never have been loved again can be loved again. It can be haute couture and luxury.