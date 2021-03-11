Occasion wedding dresses – 11 best pre-loved wedding dress shops 2021

Occasion wedding dresses are finally having a well-deserved moment both in the world and in the UK. Once considered a taboo for brides-to-be, using someone else’s treasure like yours is now seen not only as a friendlier option, but also more sustainable.

Once the big day has passed, there is (hopefully) little chance that you will wear your dress again, which begs questions about Why we are so accepting the average price of a wedding dress of £ 1,385.

However, if you were to buy second hand, you could probably cut that cost by 50%, meaning you could splurge on something that wasn’t in the budget before. You also don’t have to worry about extreme wear since it will only be worn for a day.

Plus, if your New Years resolution is to go a little greener, why not give your wardrobe a circular makeover?

It seems that people are getting used to the idea of ​​second-hand wedding dresses more and more. Search by Desire showed that research on “vintage” and “second-hand” wedding dresses is up 38% year over year. You might even remember Princess Beatrice opting for a vintage design on loan from the Queen for her socially distant nuptials in 2020.

So what should you look for when looking for the wedding dress of your dreams?

Things to consider when buying a second-hand wedding dress

While the financial and environmental factors of buying a second-hand wedding dress far outweigh the cons, there are a few things you should keep in mind when shopping:

Despite a labeled size, most dresses will have been altered to the exact measurements of the previous owners. – and may not be suitable for you in the same way. If anything, buy a dress that you think is too big to at least be able to modify it smaller. Getting a dress that’s too small and trying to make it bigger is a much more difficult task.

– and may not be suitable for you in the same way. If anything, buy a dress that you think is too big to at least be able to modify it smaller. Getting a dress that’s too small and trying to make it bigger is a much more difficult task. Considering the nature of wedding dresses, it is likely that they have been placed in a storage or closet for some time. If you are buying from an individual seller, check that it is from a smoke-free, pet-free home and that it has already been professionally dry cleaned, to make sure there is no unexpected smells.

If you are buying from an individual seller, check that it is from a smoke-free, pet-free home and that it has already been professionally dry cleaned, to make sure there is no unexpected smells. It is also useful to know if the previous owner celebrated their wedding indoors or outdoors. , so you know whether to keep an eye out for grass stains or other grime throughout the day.

, so you know whether to keep an eye out for grass stains or other grime throughout the day. If you are purchasing a high-end designer dress, it may be helpful to ask to see proof of purchase. to verify that you are getting the real deal and that you aren’t parting with your money for a knockoff.

That being said, most trades go pretty well – but it’s better to be safe than sorry, right?

So, let’s see where to buy the best second-hand wedding dresses …