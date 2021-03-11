Justin Bieber solidifies crocs and socks as must-have fashion pairing with second collaboration





The iconic silhouette comes complete with a pair of designer socks from the house brand, making it official that Crocs and socks are, indeed, better together. The addition elevates the partnership with a warm vibe that represents Bieber’s style and personality.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” said Justin bieber. “They’re comfortable, they’re trendy and most importantly, it’s fun to bring your own style to the way you wear them. It’s been a pleasure bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.” Justin bieber recently announced the March 19 release of his sixth studio album, JUSTICE. JUSTICE understands “Holy” feat. Chance the rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny white, “No one,” and “Wait,” the four worldwide hit singles that have garnered over two billion streams worldwide. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin bieber continues to reign as one of the world’s greatest artists. Bieber is the # 1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and has broken world records on Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners. The second Crocs x Justin bieber with drew house collaboration follows a October 2020 launch like no other. The duo’s long-awaited debut installment sold out around the world and left Croc Nation begging for more. To engage fans at the global launch, Crocs also partnered with Snapchat for an augmented reality gamification activation that allows consumers to interact with the nostalgic, arcade-style look and feel of the campaign. For a limited time, fans are encouraged to collect as many classic clogs, cartoon house socks, and Jibbitz charms as possible by tilting their heads before the virtual arcade clock stops. In China, Justin Bieber, via social media, will send his fans on a mission to locate 13 claw machines in 9 cities across the country, giving them a chance to play the game for free to earn Crocs clogs, draw plush toys and draw. houses. socks. “As a digitally driven brand, we continue to surprise our fans with exciting new ways to experience our icon, while delivering groundbreaking collaborations on the internet,” said Heidi cooley, Global Marketing Manager for Crocs. “From a partnership perspective, Justin’s artistic passion is paired with Crocs’ ability to create memorable moments, first for the consumer, that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes. .. and socks! ” The collaboration bundle will be available in limited quantities at www.thehouseofdrew.com in United States and China sure March 15, followed by a worldwide launch starting on March 16 on select Crocs e-commerce channels United States, Europe and Asia. The Crocs x Justin bieber with Drew House Classic Clog 2, available for $ 69.99, will also be sold in select Crocs stores. In United States, the product will be available for purchase from 10:00 am ET March 16. About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes in the Crocs collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary molded shoe technology, providing extraordinary comfort with every step. In 2021, Crocs says speaking out and being comfortable aren’t mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. About Justin bieber

Ryan’s fortress

Crocs, Inc.

SOURCE Crocs, Inc. Related links www.crocs.com

