David’s Bridal Partners With Iconic Fashion Designer Betsey Johnson For Exclusive Footwear Collaboration





The Betsey Johnson brand is known around the world for its iconic designs that embrace a free-spirited personality and celebrate true originality. The collaboration between David’s Bridal and Betsey Johnson was a natural fit as both brands have a penchant for limitless creativity and courage. The inspiration behind the Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal collection was to infuse Betsey Johnson’s energy into bold, unapologetic styles that feel just as special as the wedding day itself. The collection will include five unique shoe styles, all at prices below $ 90 and designed with the modern bride in mind. With expertly designed embellishments and an assortment of styles including pumps, flats and platform sneakers, this exclusive collection is unlike any other.

“Shoes are a key accessory to complete any look, but especially for the bride,” said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David’s Bridal. “We wanted to offer our brides unique pieces to complement her special daytime look and beyond. The Betsey Johnson x David Bridal collection has a shoe for every bride, which is sure to make a bold statement on and off the dance floor with a style that truly smacks of her. “ “I was so excited to team up with David’s Bridal to bring this collection to life!” said Betsey Johnson. “We’ve taken a few of our FAVE BetseyBlue styles and given them a new spice for a Betsey version of your everyday bridal shoes. David’s Bridal really captured the sparkle of my Betsey daughters by keeping the collection at affordable prices for EVERYONE! “ The announcement of the exclusive Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal shoe collaboration is the latest step in David’s transformation. The wedding retailer recently unveiled additional innovative solutions to better serve its customer, including the launch of diamond, their industry-leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of a premier online wedding destination, Rustic Chic Wedding, the launch of 3D and AR technologieson their website, their exclusive partnership with The black tuxedo, their payment solution added via Affirm, and their Virtual stylist and dating experience. About David’s Bridal With 70 years of experience dressing clients for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the outfit of their dreams, regardless of their style preferences, style. shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusiveness, authenticity and empowerment, and our mission is to help everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best and most authentic version of themselves on their day. their wedding or for any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to helping every customer, with the help of online planning tools, experienced stylists and expert tailors to guide them through the buying journey. With over 300 stores located across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and franchises at Mexico, we offer the convenience of one stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.comand connect to social networks viaInstagram,Youtube,Pinterest,Facebook,Twitter, TIC Tac, andLinkedIn. About Betsey Johnson Known for celebrating exuberance, embellishment and the oversized, the Betsey Johnson brand conquers a dualism between Rock n ‘Roll and “Girly Girl”. The collections emphasize personality, freedom and inclusion. Betsey Johnson has been rocking the fashion industry with her unique and original designs since the 1960s and her commitment to staying true to her one-of-a-kind vision has enabled Betsey to have an ongoing impact for generations. To learn more about Betsey Johnson, visit www.betseyjohnson.com. Media contact:

