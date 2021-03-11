Fashion
5 Spring Dresses Under $ 40 At Nordstrom That You’ll Really Want To Wear
Finding cute dresses for spring is finally back on the agenda now that the the weather is heating up slowly and the sun stays a bit longer these days. Fortunately, you can buy all of your spring dresses at Nordstrom.
The challenges of finding the perfect dress can range from ensuring the right fit to work splurging your budget. Well you can find tons of dresses for still under $ 40 on Nordstrom and not only all dresses, but cute too.
Whether you need transitional pieces for your wardrobe or are ready to take the full plunge into spring, Nordstrom has you covered. If you need a little help getting started, here are some spring dresses to Nordstrom you can get it for under $ 40.
Store: Long-sleeved, low-rise slip dress, $ 19.60 (Orig. $ 49)
Store: x BFF Hollie – Long Sleeve Jumper Dress, $ 39 (Orig. $ 79)
Store: Tie-dye t-shirt dress, $ 29.40 (Orig. $ 49)
Store: Arianna sleeveless ruffled cotton maxi dress, $ 39
Store: A-line dress, $ 23.97 (Orig. $ 59)
