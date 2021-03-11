Masculinity and Material Culture ”- Whitman Wire

From the confines of a small Washington, DC office, Chloe Chapin, Harvard University graduate student and renowned costume designer, painter, and teacher, lectured as Visiting Associate Professor of Theater and Director of Costumes Annaliese Bakers Decoding the Dress class on Tuesday March 2.

The talk was titled Men in Movies: Masculinity & Material Culture, and served as both a talk about the history of menswear and a space for the Whitman community to engage with the scholarly side of design. of costumes.

While the lecture was held as a complement to the class discussion on the 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, participation was also open to the rest of the Whitman community.

The event began with a brief history of the costumes. Chapin guided participants through a series of detailed collages depicting formal costume at various stages of evolution. She played clips from old Fred Astaire films, cited the influence of German literature, and finally asked her participants a fundamental question: “Why does conformity play such an important role in formal wear?” for men, especially as opposed to individuality and difference centered on women’s fashion? ? “

There is something really essential about our conception of self that goes with gender, she said. And “dressing” is, like, one of the first things that expresses or defines or announces or communicates gender. So, you can use gender ideas to look at the clothes, or you can use clothes to look at the gender.

For the second half of his speech, Chapin opted to forgo the traditional speaker / audience format, and instead encouraged attendees to come up with their own examples of masculinity represented in pop culture. In the breakout rooms, attendees compiled photos of everyone from the Joker to Billy Porter to the TikToks Sway Boys.

According to Chapin, a hands-on analysis like this is an important part of his job. She wants students to come away with new ways of approaching familiar topics, not necessarily facts they can relate in casual conversation.

[I hope that] I proposed new ways of knowing. Do not like things know, but manners to know and new avenues to explore. For example, I didn’t mention TikTok in my presentation, or Billy Porter or traditional clothing, but the students did. So, for me, the opportunity for the students to take ownership of the issue is really valuable. “

For Chapin, this type of research isn’t so much about answering the question, but finding better questions to ask.

It’s something that I sort of achieved as a painter, ”Chapin said. “Because a lot of people, I think, feel like school or work is sort of the mathematical model, like, here’s the problem, and here’s the solution to the problem. I did it! I’ve learned it! Whereas for me, painting has never really been about answering a question. It was kind of like, I would do a bunch of paintings to figure out what that weird, intangible feeling was … And then once I found out what the question was, it was like I had moved on to a another way of thinking.

Professor Baker, who is part of a national task force with Chapin that seeks to decolonize and straighten out the narrative of fashion history, hopes the conference opened the door for students to engage. really into fashion and costume design as an academic discipline.

I think a lot of people don’t pay attention to the clothes in a movie unless it’s some big historical drama, ”Baker said. “And there’s a lot of work and a lot of theory borrowed from all disciplines: psychology, feminist theory all over the place.

While Professor Baker hopes to engage students in fashion scholarships, they also hope that their students will always be able to distance themselves from the subject when they watch films on their own.

Hope in the end I can maybe teach them how to turn it off or turn it down really low so they can still enjoy the movies, and that doesn’t ruin the plot, but, you know, think about it. really critically to [it].

One of the students in attendance was freshman Banyan Moss who saw the lecture advertised on the student roster.

I was, like, Oh, I have nothing to do that day, and menswear looks reasonably interesting, so I’m going to take a look, “Moss said.

Moss enjoyed the first part of the talk and found the various visual evolutions of the evening wear interesting. However, one of its biggest takeaways has been its simplification over the years.

Things used to be so colorful, and now they’re not, Moss said.

Ultimately, however, the Chapins conference was very well received. Professor Baker looks forward to continuing the classroom conversation on Thursday.