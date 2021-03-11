What male celebrities look like without their distinctive appearance





Getty Images You know how they say you don’t know what you have until he’s gone? well it is so true when it comes to some of our favorite celebrity’s favorite looks. Whether it’s a hardworking mustache or a frequent fashion choice, these choices often go unnoticed until the star decides to turn things around. From dramatic shaves to daring dye jobs, see how different these famous faces are with a little change.

1 out of 38 Billie Joe Armstrong Signature: Heavy eyeliner Without signature: At an event in New York in 2016 without eye makeup. 2 out of 38 Prince harry Signature: Full red beard Without signature: At a concert in London with a clean shaven face. 3 out of 38 Odell beckham Signature: Blonde curly faux hawk Without signature: At ESPY 2019, a short haircut with a fade. 4 out of 38 Tom selleck Signature: A thick chevron mustache Without signature: At a film premiere in 1990 sporting a very bare upper lip. 5 out of 38 Jon Bon Jovi Signature: Shaggy hair Without signature: At Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life and Times of Katrina Gilbert premiered in 2014 with a high and tight haircut. 6 out of 38 And Levy Signature: Thick square frame glasses Without signature: Sure Schitt Creek, playing his character David Rose and presumably wearing contacts. 7 out of 38 Donald glover Signature: Full beard Without signature: At Black Panther first featuring a uniquely shaped goatee. 8 out of 38 Pete Wentz Signature: Flat ironed side bangs Without signature: At Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights in 2019 with a slicked back hairstyle and a forehead without bangs. 9 out of 38 Sam Elliott Signature: A walrus mustache Without signature: At Grandmother premiered in 2015 with an upper lip without a mustache. ten out of 38 Anderson Cooper Signature: Silver hair Without signature: Posing for a portrai jobt for NBC in 1995 with Salt and Pepper Hair. 11 out of 38 Dwayne The Rock Johnson Signature: Bald head Without signature: At the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 with a full head of dark brown curly hair. 12 out of 38 Jason momoa Signature: Long and mid-length hair Without signature: At a 2013 New York film premiere with a short haircut. 13 out of 38 Jake gyllenhaal Signature: A full beard Without signature: At a 2018 press conference with a clean shaven face and no facial hair in sight. 14 out of 38 Russell brand Signature: Deep V-neck buttons Without signature: At the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2011 in a crew neck t-shirt and bomber jacket. 15 out of 38 Elton john Signature: Glasses with colored lenses Without signature: At the 2020 Golden Globes, show off a naked face without glasses. 16 out of 38 Kit Harington Signature: Long hair up to the chin Without signature: At Game of thrones Season 8 premieres in 2019 with a shorter, freshly chopped style. 17 out of 38 Diesel wine Signature: A bald head Without signature: At Professor Nutty II: The Klumps premiered in 2000 with a buzz cut. 18 out of 38 Jeff Bridges Signature: A long beard Without signature: At Against all odds first with a clean shaven face. 19 out of 38 Justin timberlake Signature: A buzz cut Without signature: At the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in 2018, a loose bouffant style. 20 out of 38 Bret Michaels Signature: Bandana headbands Without signature: On the Poison singer’s reality show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, without her must-have bandana. 21 out of 38 Timothée Chalamet Signature: Long and messy hair Without signature: At Handsome boy first styled her hair in a slicked back bouffant style. 22 out of 38 Eric Dane Signature: Salt and pepper hair Without signature: At Euphoria premiered in 2019 with a full head of gray hair. 23 out of 38 Jonah hill Signature: Full beard Without signature: At an awards ceremony in 2014, a freshly shaved face. 24 out of 38 Mark Zuckerberg Signature: Occasional t-shirts Without signature: In Paris, France, for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron wearing an unusually formal suit and tie. 25 out of 38 Harry Styles Signature: Messy bouffant Without signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards with long hair that went beyond her shoulders. 26 out of 38 Robert Downey Jr. Signature: Glasses with colored lenses Without signature: AT Captain America first without glasses. 27 out of 38 Kanye west Signature: Manicured goatee Without signature: At a benefit concert in 2006 with a clean shaven face and no goatee. 28 out of 38 Robert pattinson Signature: Messy dusk time Hair Without signature: At GQ’s 2017 Men’s Party of the Year with a short haircut. 29 out of 38 Guy Fieri Signature: Bold printed buttons Without signature: At a Discovery Network 2018 event in a toned navy blue button. 30 out of 38 Chris Hemsworth Signature: Bulky muscles Without signature: At the Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards 2010 with a pre-Thor physical.







