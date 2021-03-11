Connect with us

Fashion

What male celebrities look like without their distinctive appearance

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


what 40 male celebrities look like without their signature looks

Getty Images

You know how they say you don’t know what you have until he’s gone? well it is so true when it comes to some of our favorite celebrity’s favorite looks. Whether it’s a hardworking mustache or a frequent fashion choice, these choices often go unnoticed until the star decides to turn things around. From dramatic shaves to daring dye jobs, see how different these famous faces are with a little change.

1 out of 38

Billie Joe Armstrong

Signature: Heavy eyeliner

Without signature: At an event in New York in 2016 without eye makeup.

2 out of 38

Prince harry

Signature: Full red beard

Without signature: At a concert in London with a clean shaven face.

3 out of 38

Odell beckham

Signature: Blonde curly faux hawk

Without signature: At ESPY 2019, a short haircut with a fade.

4 out of 38

Tom selleck

Signature: A thick chevron mustache

Without signature: At a film premiere in 1990 sporting a very bare upper lip.

5 out of 38

Jon Bon Jovi

Signature: Shaggy hair

Without signature: At Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life and Times of Katrina Gilbert premiered in 2014 with a high and tight haircut.

6 out of 38

And Levy

Signature: Thick square frame glasses

Without signature: Sure Schitt Creek, playing his character David Rose and presumably wearing contacts.

7 out of 38

Donald glover

Signature: Full beard

Without signature: At Black Panther first featuring a uniquely shaped goatee.

8 out of 38

Pete Wentz

Signature: Flat ironed side bangs

Without signature: At Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights in 2019 with a slicked back hairstyle and a forehead without bangs.

9 out of 38

Sam Elliott

Signature: A walrus mustache

Without signature: At Grandmother premiered in 2015 with an upper lip without a mustache.

ten out of 38

Anderson Cooper

Signature: Silver hair

Without signature: Posing for a portrai jobt for NBC in 1995 with Salt and Pepper Hair.

11 out of 38

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Signature: Bald head

Without signature: At the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 with a full head of dark brown curly hair.

12 out of 38

Jason momoa

Signature: Long and mid-length hair

Without signature: At a 2013 New York film premiere with a short haircut.

13 out of 38

Jake gyllenhaal

Signature: A full beard

Without signature: At a 2018 press conference with a clean shaven face and no facial hair in sight.

14 out of 38

Russell brand

Signature: Deep V-neck buttons

Without signature: At the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2011 in a crew neck t-shirt and bomber jacket.

15 out of 38

Elton john

Signature: Glasses with colored lenses

Without signature: At the 2020 Golden Globes, show off a naked face without glasses.

16 out of 38

Kit Harington

Signature: Long hair up to the chin

Without signature: At Game of thrones Season 8 premieres in 2019 with a shorter, freshly chopped style.

17 out of 38

Diesel wine

Signature: A bald head

Without signature: At Professor Nutty II: The Klumps premiered in 2000 with a buzz cut.

18 out of 38

Jeff Bridges

Signature: A long beard

Without signature: At Against all odds first with a clean shaven face.

19 out of 38

Justin timberlake

Signature: A buzz cut

Without signature: At the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in 2018, a loose bouffant style.

20 out of 38

Bret Michaels

Signature: Bandana headbands

Without signature: On the Poison singer’s reality show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, without her must-have bandana.

21 out of 38

Timothée Chalamet

Signature: Long and messy hair

Without signature: At Handsome boy first styled her hair in a slicked back bouffant style.

22 out of 38

Eric Dane

Signature: Salt and pepper hair

Without signature: At Euphoria premiered in 2019 with a full head of gray hair.

23 out of 38

Jonah hill

Signature: Full beard

Without signature: At an awards ceremony in 2014, a freshly shaved face.

24 out of 38

Mark Zuckerberg

Signature: Occasional t-shirts

Without signature: In Paris, France, for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron wearing an unusually formal suit and tie.

25 out of 38

Harry Styles

Signature: Messy bouffant

Without signature: At the 2015 American Music Awards with long hair that went beyond her shoulders.

26 out of 38

Robert Downey Jr.

Signature: Glasses with colored lenses

Without signature: AT Captain America first without glasses.

27 out of 38

Kanye west

Signature: Manicured goatee

Without signature: At a benefit concert in 2006 with a clean shaven face and no goatee.

28 out of 38

Robert pattinson

Signature: Messy dusk time Hair

Without signature: At GQ’s 2017 Men’s Party of the Year with a short haircut.

29 out of 38

Guy Fieri

Signature: Bold printed buttons

Without signature: At a Discovery Network 2018 event in a toned navy blue button.

30 out of 38

Chris Hemsworth

Signature: Bulky muscles

Without signature: At the Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards 2010 with a pre-Thor physical.

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: