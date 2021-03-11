Models Who Transform Into Frogs And Snogs On Screen: The AW21 Fashion Oscars | Fashion week





And the Oscar for the best kiss goes to Saul Nash Lip service, Saul Nash. Photograph: courtesy / Sipa / Rex / Shutterstock Twist, the two-minute, 22-second video made by London dancer-turned-designer Saul Nash for his fall 2021 menswear collection has an intriguing twist. No spoilers because you should go watch the movie but it does involve the best on-screen snogging we’ve seen since Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones lit a lockdown with Normal People. A fashion season without an audience seems to be lacking in many ways, but it has a very important advantage of democratizing the way collections are viewed. In a live fashion week, richer brands have big theaters and star-studded first lines, while independent designers play host in leaky parking lots, but in an all-digital season, every brand is seen on the same laptop screen. Upgrading a playground allows a movie like Twist, made in collaboration with Nashs’ director partner FX Goby, to get the attention it deserves. Roll out the red carpet: Saul Nash is the next sportswear superstar.

CWY And the Oscar for the most psychedelic film goes to Collina Strada Rare would be the season when New York-based Collina Strada wouldn’t win the Most Trippy Show Award, but for Fall / Winter 2021, the label has Excel. In a year of seemingly endless worldliness made many brain-lovers after out-of-the-ordinary designer Hillary Taymour and her team upped the surreal bet with models morphing into raccoons, snails, tree frogs and praying mantises. The effect may be funny, but the message strikes a more serious note: always mindful of the environment, the Taymours collection was made from vintage pieces, leftovers from previous seasons and reused T-shirts from the clothing market. used Ghanas overloaded. EVB And the Oscar for the best set goes to Prada Prada similar to AMSR. Photograph: Courtesy of Prada There was something AMSR about the Prada show. It was thanks to a set that made fun of its center. The fuzzy, caressable fabric most commonly found at Build-A-Bear and combined with, say, a cotton candy scent received a high fashion moment. It appeared on the floor and around the doors of the set that the models passed through. Endearing, nostalgic and a bit pop, it has also been used on coats in a very beautiful collection by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. A Prada x Build-A-Bear is certainly only a matter of time. LC And the Oscar of most of 2021 goes to Eckhaus Latta A dark, cold void might not be the most glamorous setting for a fashion show, but it may be appropriate for this gloomy year. For Eckhaus Lattas fall / winter 2021 show, models trampled a parking lot in Bushwick. There is no music to stifle their footsteps, leaving only the sound of boots on the bare floor and the rustle of cut and deconstructed clothes. We were in a really bad mood, half of the designer duo, Zoe Latta, recently spoke to iD about the mood around the collection. What could be more 2021 than that? EVB And the engagement Oscar goes to Ahluwalia The good Ahluwalia stripes. Photography: Laurence Ellis We thought about injuries and healing from black trauma during confinement. Whether it’s in the wake of George Floyd’s death, reading Isabel Wilkersons Caste, watching Steve McQueens Small Ax or seeing the monarchy and the media come undone after Harry and Meghans’ interview with Oprah. But in Priya Ahluwalias’ film Traces, we are asked not to think of black trauma but of black beauty instead. Inspired by the paintings of Kerry James Marshall and Jacob Lawrence, traces meditated on the circularity of generations, young people and the family. On the clothing side, Priya Ahluwalia has woven her signature designs: stripes, joggers and soccer jerseys with a renewed luxury feel and items such as soccer shorts, ties and corduroy suits. It was a beautiful clip of those fleeting moments that became all the more precious during the lockdown. SURE

