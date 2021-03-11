Kate Garraway wears alluring sheer dress as fans react





March 11, 2021 – 3:40 p.m. GMT



Fiona neighborhood Kate Garraway looked stunning in a sexy, flowery dress on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain! See her outfit here



Kate garraway looked better than ever in a floral dress from Forever Unique Thursday Hello Great Britain! The star wowed in the cute wrap dress, which was made in a sheer fabric with beautiful ruffle details. RELATED: Kate Garraway – Finding Derek: everything you need to know about the new documentary After a photo of Kate in the dress appeared on ITV stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram page, fans were quick to react to her look, with one writing: "You looked gorgeous in that dress … I love it," and another addition: "I love this dress!" Kate looked fabulous in Forever Unique Flowers If you've fallen in love with the dress, just like GMB viewers, it's still available in select sizes at Forever Unique – although it does sell out quickly. MORE: Kate Garraway's house is a world of fun The 'Taupe and Orange Floral Dress' costs £ 54.50 and features a belt that cinches the waist and a keyhole neckline for a fun and flirty look. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals her joy as her kids return to school On Thursday's show, Kate first spoke on the release of his co-star Piers Morgan of the morning news program. AFTER: Kate Garraway reveals touching way Prince William has shown compassion for his children Opening of the show with co-host Ben shephardKate, 53, said: "It's the thing with Piers, isn't it, he's very passionate, he flies kites and has debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity. He always believes in what he says. And he is awkward. Floral dress, £ 54.50, Forever unique BUY NOW "He decided to quit and, as he said himself, to fall on the sword of free speech. But as you rightly say, I have known him for a long time, before that He's not starting to work on this show. Our friendship will continue, our personal friendship, and he's been very supportive of me personally. But yeah, it's a different show, isn't it? But the show continues. " The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, £ 10, Amazon PRE ORDER NOW Kate also revealed the exciting news that her book, The power of hope, is now available for pre-order. The presenter retweeted a message from WH Smith's official Twitter page about his upcoming memoir, which read: "You can now pre-order a signed edition of @ kategarraway's moving memoir, 'The Power of Hope'. Kate shares her story of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on her family. "







