Films that I liked but have no interest in seeing again





So on Wednesday I shared my favorite "Rewatchable Movies"… you know the ones you watch over and over again when you meet them. They don't have to be good movies, but you've lost count of how many times you've watched at least some of them. NEXT: Most Watchable Kevin Movies Today I am going in the opposite direction. These are very acclaimed movies that I've watched and in some cases really enjoyed, but for some reason or another I just don't need to see them again. Schindler's List (1993) It's an epic film that won 7 Oscars and is among the best lists of all time. It was as powerful a movie as you'll ever see, but once or twice was enough. Elephant Man (1980) John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins are brilliant but it's hard to watch even the first time around. Mystic River (2003) An incredible cast led by Oscar winners Sean Penn and Tim Robbins. Located in a suburb of Boston, I remember it was a bit dark. The Road (2009) A man and his son roam post-apocalyptic America. Maybe I'm afraid this is a preview of things to come. Brokeback Mountain (2005) A brutally honest film on a subject that is difficult for many. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) This one is personal. On a very cold January night in 1980, I drive to South Amboy to see this on one of my first dates with the woman I was going to marry. Oscars for Hoffman & Streep but no need to review. Precious (2009) A very powerful movie that exhausts you emotionally to the point where seeing it again just isn't in the cards for me. Leaving Las Vegas (1995) Nicholas Cage drinking himself to death falls into the "once is enough" category. The Irishman (2019) Can a movie with DeNiro, Pacino, Pesci and Keitel be bad? Of course not, but it's three and a half hours… that's enough said. Manchester by the Sea (2016) It's a great movie that never makes you smile. I was emotionally exhausted when it ended. Honorable mention: 127 heures, Apocalypse Now, Revolutionary Road, Boys Don't Cry, Full Metal Jacket, 12 Years A Slave, Straw Dogs, Hotel Rwanda, Requiem for a Dream







