After COVID, I will never dress ‘normal’ again





A week of sharing our ultimate fantasies for life after COVID-19. welcome to Fantastic week, where we indulge in all of our biggest daydreams about what we want to do once this is all over. After a year of pandemic living, we fantasized about the globetrotter, throwing ragers and dressing like we really gave nothing to fuck, and imagining a world where everyone was vaxxed and the world is our big brackish oyster. There was one benefit to quarantining: After a full calendar year of dressing just for me, I discovered the euphoria of the genre. In The Before Times, I spent a lot of energy explaining my non-binary gender and a lot of effort dressing to try to reduce that explanation time. A lot of people have met me with genuine curiosity, but more often than not I have found myself standing up for my identity and trying to back it up by not looking at binary.

What does non-binary look like? At the time, I thought that meant looking adrogynous, not necessarily the same at all. But back then, as a queer baby operating under this common illusion, I found myself wearing a lot of shapeless unisex clothes in dull colors in an effort to help people guess my gender correctly. And guess what? It did not work! Binary sex is so ubiquitous in our culture, you can’t even go to the grocery store without the cashier ambushing you with a gentleman or maam out of misguided customer service politeness and somehow or so. another, they always choose the worst honorary. Along with the unisex androgyny that didn’t help me come across as a non-binary person, at the end of the day I still didn’t feel like my gender expression matched my gender identity. The clothes, shoes and accessories that I look like myself did not correspond to my separate but no less real internal experience of the genre. Then quarantine occurred. Far from any other idea of ​​what I should look like, I discovered the joy of dressing for myself. What does my gender euphoria look like? It actually depends. Some days I’m Mx. Frizzle with a dash of daring pure plum Dumbledores velvet. Others, Im Puck the crafty fairy played by an 80s David Bowie. Sometimes Im Winnie-the-Pooh multiplied by every anime hero who has ever made you question your sexuality. However I am dressed, I am still a character. The truth is, every time we get dressed and step out into the world, we are already playing a role. From now on, my role will no longer be an acceptable androgyny. If I’m going to bother to put on anything other than my sweatpants, this will be a genre fantasy in its own right. I am the main character in my life. More explanations; only extravagant outfits. Before I dive into what I’ll be wearing, a quick note on how I approach shopping online. While browsing I play a game called la la la I can’t hear you! The rules are simple: every time you see binary tags, say la la la I can’t hear you, and buy whatever you think is cute.

Here are five outfits I plan to step out in when we’re in a post-vax world of sartorial freedom. Shopping for rutabaga at the farmer’s market The category is: colorblocking cottagecore Brooklyn hipsterlight and flouncy, but also a little confusing. The basis for this outfit is built around a delightful overlay of fabric textures: a denim jacket over a corduroy shirt over an embroidered sheer top to a knit stand collar, which also happens to be perfect for the conditions. inconsistent weather at the start of the season. Adding a cheerful sock and an upbeat pair of Birkenstocks to remind me that winter really is more than spring’s dream.

WE11DONE Blue Logo Denim Jacket, $ 770 at SSENSE UO Big in Lime Corduroy Work Shirt, $ 69 at Urban Outfitters Seamless High Neck Top in Khaki, $ 12.90 at Zara UO Meadow Embroidered Tunic Top, $ 149 at Urban Outfitters Big Bud Press Cavalry Pants – Spicy Mustard, $ 90 at Big Bud Press

Groovy Chenille Icon Sock, $ 10 at Urban Outfitters Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal – Light Purple, $ 45 at Urban Outfitters Glide in the disco at the ice rink The fantasy born of a thousand TikToksmaybe I, too, could emerge from this quarantine coordinated enough for rollerblading! These amazing iridescent skates are definitely worth a try from a fashion standpoint. I want to pair them with tie-dye pastel socks, which vibrate with both button-down and bucket hat colors, for an innocent, kid-next-door vibe. And them, I find the courage to bare my knees in an adorable pair of high waisted wide leg shorts if all goes wrong, at least I have an excuse to ask the other cute queers on the rink if they have any. Band- Help.

Impala Quad Roller Skates, $ 100 at Amazon Vans Covered Tie-Dye Orchid Crew Sock, $ 13.00 at Tillys Vintage overdyed denim shirt, $ 49 at Urban Outfitters

APC Alex Corduroy Bucket Hat, $ 115 at FINISH. GANNI Levis Edition Navy Denim Wide Leg Shorts, $ 290 at SSENSE Being a culturally demanding city dweller at the museum At the heart of this outfit is a Matrix-a monochrome look inspired because A) it’s an iconic film about the trans experience and B) I’m going to look extra cool and modern contrasting with all the antiquity around me. Starting with a cyperpunk boot, adding silky slim black pants and a Wild Feminist stand-up collar to remind everyone that trans women are women. Finish it off with a faux leather harness and trench coat, and I’m ready to take the red pill.

AMBUSH Black Chuck Edition Converse Rubber Boots, $ 160 at SSENSE The 5-Pocket Performance Pant, $ 75 at Everlane The Wild Feminist Mock Neck Tank Top – Black, $ 32 at Tomboy

Priya black crocodile vegan leather trench coat, $ 380 at Appeared Tight Hold Buckle Harness, $ 20 at Dollskill Meet gay people for brunch This look is inspired by genderqueer icon Kirby, from Super Smash Bros. celebrity, who understands exactly how subversive pink blush can be. Team up with Docs, and now I look exactly like a gay brunch meme. Perfect!

BDG Lucia Corduroy Shirt Jacket – Lavender, $ 89 at Urban Outfitters Honeycomb Cropped T-Shirt – Baby Pink, $ 35 at Big Bud Press BDG High Rise Cowboy Jeans – Bandana Print Denim, $ 99 at Urban Outfitters 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots, $ 150 at Dr Martens Smiley Face Bucket Hat, $ 13.99 at Amazon Being a mysterious stranger working in a cafe

This one is to imagine myself at a local cafe, with my laptop, pastry, and drink of choice all laid out in front of me, exchanging glances with an oddly coded barista. (These are simple dreams, really!) I love all the colors, all at once, plus gold framed blue light blocking glasses and a dangling earring to let the cute latte know that I am super sunny and accessible. Don’t forget a practical, playful Fjallraven backpack and suggest that I have a passport and have used it more than once.

UO Misty Corduroy Jumpsuit, $ 99 at Urban Outfitters UO Club Heavy Stripe Rugby Shirt, $ 59 at Urban Outfitters Dansko Professional Honey Distressed Clogs, $ 135 at Dansko I see glasses blocking blue light, $ 55 at SPINNING Butterfly charm dangle earrings, $ 3 at SHEIN Fjallraven Kanken Laptop 15 “Backpack, $ 119.95 at Amazon There you have it, my dear ones: color and texture, joy and light. All the euphoria that my cock deserves, after this long, dark winter. What does yours look like? VICE may receive a small commission if you purchase products through the links on our site.

