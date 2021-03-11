Barnsley father-son duo opens clothing store featuring men’s casual, patio and retro clothing





Retro Red on Doncaster Road was the brainchild of Ian Langworth and his 15 year old son Alex who wanted to turn their passion for the causal style of football into a business. Read more Read more Project to transform the old Sheffield hotel into homeless accommodation in the city’s suburbs The boutique, which opened in December for online and click-and-collect orders, offers new and pre-loved clothing, as well as a shopping service for those looking to sell parts. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise “/> Ian and Alex Langworth. The couple used their knowledge and passion for casual wear to buy and sell pre-loved pieces and stock new clothes from independent businesses, many of which were started by other young people. Ian, who owns a construction business and two sandwich shops, says he wanted to give Alex a future and teach him how to run a business, after his dreams of joining the military were dashed when he lost his hearing Last year. We opened in the middle of the pandemic, it was a bit too rushed idea of ​​something we had wanted to do for a long time. My son lost his hearing during the first lockdown. He had his whole future mapped out, wanted to join the RAF or the Navy, and he had all these options for when he left school. Ian and Alex are avid football fans and season ticket holders for Barnsley FC, hence their love for sportswear worn on the terraces in the ’80s and beyond. The look has become a subculture in its own right and is experiencing a revival, with iconic looks such as track jackets and sportswear brands from Italian and French designers worn by young people. Ian says the new boutique is an extension of a hobby shared by father and son: buying and selling personalized clothing in great condition, and that the duo are eager to open to customers when the restrictions are lifted. . There are a few similar stores in Sheffield, but nothing in Barnsley, Ian added. We had a lot of things in the house that we sold, or we bought them knowing it was worth more. During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs, so they won’t have the money to spend on expensive equipment, so the idea is to give people a cheaper variant. Ian adds that Retro Red has been a learning curve for Alex, who is learning how to run the business around his home schooling. I think it’s important not only to have a school education but I think they need the life skills education at the same time so having that has been a big benefit for him it has been home schooled from the store with his laptop. When he is not home schooled, he learns the commercial aspect of the store, he takes care of ordering stock from suppliers. You can buy online at: https://retroredterracewear.com/ Or visit the stores’ social media channels: Instagran @retroredbarnsley and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RetroRedBarnsley/ In these confusing and disturbing times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thank you to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter when purchasing a digital subscription or purchasing an item. We are all fighting together. Nancy Fielder, Editor-in-Chief.

