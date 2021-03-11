This Newburgh Fashion Brand Manufactures State-of-the-Art Double Filter Masks

Photos courtesy of Hudson Valley Mask Co.

Created by Marleen Vogelaar, owner and CEO of Ziel, Hudson Valley Mask Co. produces face masks that provide increased comfort and filtration.

Hudson Valley businesses continue to be at the center of innovation.

Concrete example: Marleen Vogelaar, founder of the Newburgh fashion start-up target, recently launched a whole new line of dual filter masks thanks to Hudson Valley Mask Co.

“We really wanted to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19,” says Vogelaar. “We have therefore developed a light and breathable mask while retaining 99% of the filtration level.”

This level refers to the average bacterial filtration efficiency demonstrated by HVMC’s mask design through independent testing. Particularly skilled in materials, Vogelaar sought to develop a mask with supreme comfort and breathability without sacrificing any efficiency. In fact, the mask’s dual filter design aligns with CDC Reports that with the right fit, wearing two masks instead of one can dramatically reduce exposure to COVID-19.

Prior to COVID, Ziel was an on-demand clothing manufacturing service for brands and retailers who want to have their own private label, on-demand and sustainable clothing line. The company was first founded in New York City by Vogelaar, a former competitive athlete with backgrounds in manufacturing and finance. Several seamstresses have worked on site to bring chic and durable designs to life. Ziel has been described as a fashion technology company because of its commitment to developing best practices for the entire fashion world.

Vogelaar and Ziel’s team are no strangers to producing clothes for the greater good. The Orange County company made the country’s first Sheltersuit, a lightweight, waterproof jacket with a hood that slips into a sleeping bag and can be carried like a backpack. The shelters were designed to help the homeless.

In a similar vein, once the pandemic hit, Ziel quickly moved on to manufacturing PPE for the medical community. Many regional businesses have changed their production lines to aid relief efforts, such as the many Hudson Valley distilleries that have started producing hand sanitizer.

“Last year we were closed because we were considered non-essential. Immediately we worked on alternative ways to keep our staff employed. Within a few weeks, we were able to withdraw our staff on leave and started producing the hospital gowns, ”explains Vogelaar. “Before long, we knew that supporting essential workers would become a permanent part of our business.”

Vogelaar recognized that the greatest need was to protect hospital and frontline staff with effective face masks. In a shortage of medical-grade face masks, other essential workers have been content with uncomfortable substitutes. With its fabric expertise and relationships with incredible material suppliers around the world, Vogelaar has envisioned a better form of protection.

Ziel partnered with the Empire State Development Center and acquired the machinery to make these masks on a rapid scale. “We are proud to have supported Ziel and other manufacturers in New York State in their pivotal production of critical equipment related to COVID-19, notes Eric Gertler, acting commissioner of Empire State Development, in A press release. “Ziels’ newly installed N95 production line at the Hudson Valley Mask Company will help all New Yorkers by creating jobs and vital supplies right here at home.

Hudson Valley Mask Co.’s production line can pump out one million masks each month, with 30% of that inventory going directly to the state. Its machinery allows the masks to eventually become fully N95 certified. HVMC’s dual filter masks actually contain four layers of material, providing water resistance and comfort in addition to bacterial filtration.

The high quality fabric makes all the difference in the design of HVMC. Ordinary disposable masks often use cotton, which makes it difficult to breathe and reduces the effectiveness of the mask. The key to these coatings is spun and fusion blown fabrics.

Spun non-woven fabric lines the two outer layers of the mask, providing water resistance and breathability (with mechanical filtration). Meltblown fabric lines the innermost layers, providing the wearer with top notch protection against COVID-19 and other biohazards. HVMC imports its melted fabrics from Italy.

“Europeans are the only ones [currently] have melt-blown technology in such a way that the filtration quality is uniform all over the fabric. It doesn’t matter which part of the roll you make the mask from, ”Vogelaar says. “We have to make sure that each mask has the same level of protection. It is impossible for one part of the mask to work and the other not to work, which is often the case with many imported N95s. “

The Milanese factory from which HVMC sources materials is one of the largest producers of fusion-blown fabrics in the world, with major brands such as Johnson & Johnson among its customer base. Relationships forged through past Ziel projects have made this partnership between a world-renowned producer and a small Hudson Valley startup possible.

Making these masks accessible to everyone is important. The masks are completely free of latex and fiberglass. HVMC also looked at the construction itself and modified the design of the mask to comfortably fit a wider variety of facial structures. A box of 10 costs $ 22.50, while a pack of 20 costs $ 43.75, with shipping available nationwide within 48 hours of a online purchase.

Above all, Hudson Valley Mask Co. seeks to serve its surrounding community. Making these masks created jobs in Newburgh and provided local medical centers and charities with an immediate stock of highly effective protection. Anyone who lives in New York City also gets a 10% discount on mask orders.

“We are a public utility company. We believe that developing income-generating jobs for the middle class is really good for a local economy. We can not only protect people with the 99% filtration cloth, but also can provide people belonging to the99 percent with great jobs right here in Newburgh, ”says Vogelaar.