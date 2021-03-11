Europe slows global recovery of Quartz fashion





In China, fashion sales are already on the way out of the pandemic During months. The United States has moved more slowly, but while Covid-19 remains a serious problem in many states, retailers say they are seeing signs of buyers. start buying clothes for life after lockouts. In Europe, however, the picture is not very rosy. Our outlook for 2021 is particularly pessimistic in Europe, said McKinsey & Co. and the fashion publication Business of Fashion (BoF) in a report. recent joint report. He predicted that sales in Europe could remain 12% to 24% below their 2019 levels. The global fashion market is in the midst of an uneven rebound from lows in 2020, when the pandemic forced widespread store closings and many shoppers suspended spending on clothing and other non-essentials. Fashion sales in China fell 7% in 2020 from the previous year, according to McKinsey and BoF. In the United States, sales fell 23%. Europe looked slightly better, down around 20%. But the figure, the report notes, masks drastic regional differences: in Italy, Spain and some Eastern European countries, sales fell further, while Germany and France fared better. drawn. Even though retail sales are increasing again across Europe, they are following a similar pattern. Economists of the investment company UBS predicted that consumer spending will lag behind in Italy, Spain and the UK, which is also facing economic shocks from Brexit. Slow vaccine deployments and Covid-19 epidemics The situation in the region remains precarious. Vaccine deployments have been slow and Covid-19 cases are growing in several countries (paywall). While numbers have largely stabilized in France and Germany, many neighboring states are struggling to contain outbreaks, raising concerns in some places. like Germany about locks rising too quickly. McKinsey and BoF believe that if the lockdowns continue until early April, that alone could plunge clothing sales in Europe to 2020 levels, or worse if there were further setbacks in the second half of the year, notes The report. Uncertainty could also remain high among buyers for a while, which means more savings and less expense, which could affect sales in the second half of the year, even if the lockdowns are passed. The report also provided a more optimistic scenario in which stores are generally reopened in mid-March and consumer sentiment is positive by the end of the year, leading to at least a partial recovery. The challenges facing fashion sales in Europe are not nearly less than Europeans spend on clothing. Many stores in the tourist capitals of the regions depend on traveling shoppers for their sales. But the pandemic has wiped out tourism, hitting some businesses hard. When Gucci reported declining sales in its final quarter, even as its top luxury peers were on the mend, he attributed some of the weakness to its particular dependence on tourists. In the United States, McKinsey and BoF expect fashion sales to be better than last year, but still down from pre-pandemic levels. China, meanwhile, is on the verge of a full recovery, with luxury sales in particular booming. The European rally seems to have to wait.

