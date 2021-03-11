Lady Gaga looks chic in a polka dot dress and nude heels for ‘House of Gucci’ – Footwear News





Lady Gaga is officially “Lady Gucci”. The singer was almost unrecognizable Thursday when she was spotted on the set of her new movie, “House of Gucci”, in Milan. Gaga is seen without her towering platforms and instead wears a pair of unusually classic nude heels with an asymmetrical strap. She was cast to play the role of Patrizia Reggiani – who plotted to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the grandson and heir of famous fashion designer Guccio Gucci. And she certainly looks the part in a brown wig. (Reggiani was often compared to Elizabeth Taylor in her heyday of the ’80s.) For the rest of her costume, Gaga was dressed in a brown polka-dot shirtdress with a collar, accessorized with a belt, matching clutch and gold jewelry.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have seen new scenes for Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci”. CREDIT: Splash Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband in 1995 and earned the nickname Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016. Gaga also stars alongside Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino in the Gucci Family Dynasty biopic. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna, and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamor, And Greed”. Earlier this week, Gaga revealed the first official look of herself as Reggiani. She posted herself and her costumed Driver costar on Instagram, writing: “Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci. Gaga wore a white fur hat, gold jewelry and a black turtleneck. Driver, meanwhile, was dressed in a cable-knit sweater and white snow pants for scenes in the Italian Alps. The film is scheduled for release on November 24.







