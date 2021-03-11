Penn State men’s basketball shows resilience in playoff win | Penn State Men’s Basketball News

Penn State was back in familiar territory in their first Big Ten Tournament encounter, as they were playing in a significant deficit at halftime.

The Nittany Lions have fallen several times this season before coming back strong in an attempt to steal a win.

A feat Penn State accomplished in their last game of the regular season by pulling off the comeback against Maryland after dropping double digits early.

The blues and whites ‘style of play makes him extremely vulnerable to his opponents’ big runs, as he has developed a reliance on all three balls this season, a shot he hits or misses in clusters.

Against Nebraska, the Nittany Lions were 14 at halftime and once again had to dig a hole to keep their season alive.

We mentioned at halftime that we were here before, we know we can catch him but we’re going to have to play better, said interim coach Jim Ferry. I think it gives these guys confidence. Being able to come back against Maryland 14 to nine minutes from the end and win the game gave our guys the confidence to do it again.

While his style of play makes him vulnerable in big runs, he also allows Penn State to score at will when his offense shoots all cylinders.

Not only do the Nittany Lions have an explosive offense, but they also have top executives who know how to turn a team over to Jamari Wheeler and John Harrar.

We know the reason we’re going down is lack of effort and not playing the way we want, said Wheeler. In the clique, we’re just trying to motivate ourselves to play harder, get saves, get rebounds. Once we get the saves and rebounds we can play the offense at our own pace.

A worrying theme for the Penn States’ comeback victories, they came against the bottom half of the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have won from behind over teams like Nebraska and Maryland, but have failed against teams like Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue.

Against the most talented teams in the league, Penn State just can’t afford to go down very early if it wants to continue advancing in the tournament.

Against teams like Purdue and Illinois, the Blues and Whites fell behind at halftime and never came back in the game.

The top half of the league is just too talented and too experienced to blow up a lead in games that matter.

The same goes for a team like Wisconsin that the Nittany Lions will face next.

Greg Gards’ side are too mature, too disciplined and too healthy on the defensive end to allow Penn State to win another double-digit comeback.

I never want to play from behind, it’s a very good league with good players. But when we’re behind, we’re not going to put our hands up and stop playing, Ferry said. I would love to go out tomorrow, get up 20 and head for the win, but I don’t think that will happen.

: We’re going to go out and hopefully play the game the right way.

