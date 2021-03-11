



March 11, 2021 – 19:25 GMT



Brandi fowler Kelly Ripas’ flattering floral dress has fans saying the same. And we found the best fool.

Flowers are a huge trend this spring, and Kelly ripa ends winter with the best revamped fall floral number. SHOP: Selena Gomez and Ruth Negga nailed spring’s dreamiest trend – and we’ve found the best floral dresses for less The style star showed off her figure in a bodycon red and black floral Isabel Marant dress as she danced in her seat alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Living with Kelly and Ryan Thursday. When a backstage video of Kelly wearing the look appeared on the the show’s Instagram page, fans went wild with several saying in the comments, “I love the dress, Kelly”! Kelly Ripa’s Isabel Marant floral dress is already sold out The dress is already sold out, but we found two updated red and black looks on Misguided for under $ 35. One of the dresses is long sleeve and floor length, and the other is a puff sleeve mini. Long-sleeved floral dress, $ 34, Missguided BUY NOW Red Brocade Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $ 38, Missguided BUY NOW True to her tendency to rework pieces she’s already worn on the show, Kelly first wore this dress in October 2019 and rocked it for the last time in January. And that makes sense considering that it works well for the transition from winter to spring. MORE: Kelly Ripa Wears Prettiest Pink Dress – And We Found The Ultimate Fool Kelly has a weakness for revamping and recycling her favorite Isabel Marant looks. The daytime TV host added a splash of spring color to the ensemble earlier this month when she stepped out in a yellow suede Isabel Marant dress cinched at the waist with an Isabel Marant leather belt. of pink snake. Kelly wowed in a dreamy yellow suede Isabel Marant dress The designer dress had the same vibe as the floral number: a quintessential chic and comfortable look for fashionistas who want to make a style statement and be comfortable at the same time. MORE: Kelly Ripa’s Chic Green Pants Are Perfect For WFH – And We Found The Best Fool Kelly is on a roll with her biggest style hack and we take notes while we clean our closets. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







