UConn men’s hockey seek to end Hockey East playoff losing streak

It’s been three years since UConn’s men’s hockey last played a playoff game.

In 2017-18, the Huskies took advantage of a seven-game winning streak to catapult to fifth place, their best result in Hockey East at that time, and staged a showdown with the fourth-seeded BU. UConn couldn’t carry that magic into the playoffs, however, as his season ended with a pair of one-goal losses.

The Huskies missed the playoffs in a 12-20-2 rebuild campaign the following year, but rebounded to finish fifth again in 2019-20. UConn was about to board the bus to Maine for a Hockey East quarterfinal game against the Black Bears when the season was shockingly called off due to COVID-19.

So now, barring something disastrous, the Huskies are set to return to the playoffs on Sunday against Providence in the quarterfinals, where they hope to break a streak that goes back even further than their playoff drought: UConn still has no won a post-season match. at Hockey East, with a 0-8 record since joining the conference prior to the 2014-2015 season.

This first year, the ninth-seeded Huskies were swept away by eighth-seeded UNH on the road by a total of five goals. The following season, UConn hosted UVM but lost two games to one goal. For the third year in a row, the Huskies found themselves in the game 8-9, but were blown away by Northeastern, 3-1, 6-2. Their last playoff appearance was the aforementioned series at BU.

However, a lot has changed for UConn since those early years at Hockey East. For example, this is the most talented team in the Huskies with a program record of nine NHL Draft picks on the roster. The Huskies had just eight players in total in the draft before 2017.

In those four seasons that UConn made the playoffs, the Huskies have gone just 1-7-1 with a -19 goal differential (a 2.1 goals-per-game deficit). Even though they finished next to each of these teams in the standings, they were clearly a cut below. This season, UConn has won two of three clashes with Providence, with each team scoring seven goals.

This year’s squad will have one major drawback compared to those previous squads. Due to the pandemic, Hockey East changed the format of the playoffs from a best of three in the first round and quarterfinals to a single elimination.

If you win you move on and if you lose you are out, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh.

Now the whole season comes down to one game. A win means UConn will keep playing another day. If they lose, the Huskies drop below .500 and become ineligible for the NCAA tournament, ending their season in the process. They would also have to wait another full year for their first playoff victory.

While there is a lot riding on Sunday, Cavanaugh doesn’t want his team to worry about it all.

It just looks like it’s another hockey game, he said. I don’t think you can see it like, Oh my gosh this is a playoff game and if we lose our season could be over. Now all of a sudden you surrender to the result.

Only three senior players Adam Karashik, Brian Rigali and Zac Robbins made a playoff game for UConn. For as much experience as the core Huskies have, this will be their first look at the Hockey East playoffs. Because of this, Cavanaugh is unsure of his team’s reaction.

I guess well find out on Sunday, right? he laughs.

This means that before the game, Cavanaugh will have to cross the fine line between recognizing the higher stakes that come with the playoffs without scaring his team. To do this, he makes sure that the preparation is the same as throughout the season.

I don’t think there is a difference in how we prepare, he says. We’ve played pretty much the same way throughout the year. I don’t think that makes sense or that it’s incumbent on us to completely change our style of play at this point in the season. You’re dancing with the girl you brought, right?

Still, there is a unique feel to playoff games. While UConn doesn’t change the way they prepare or play a different style, they still have to be prepared to deal with both the good and the bad that come their way.

I think it was a year round team that showed they were pretty tough and I think you have to be able to be resilient in the playoffs, Cavanaugh said. You have to understand that you are going to play great hockey teams and the momentum is going to change back and forth, and you have to be mentally strong to be able to handle the momentum of their team or your team at times. You need to be able to keep the same pin, be resilient, and continue to play your style of hockey.

However, the UConns men’s hockey team is not alone when it comes to playoff struggles. If anything, it’s a right of passage for the best UConns programs. In the 90s, Jim Calhoun’s reputation was that he couldn’t make it to the Final Four until the Huskies came in 1999 and won their first national championship. Women’s basketball UConn went one-and-done in their first two NCAA tournament appearances before breaking through in 1991 and making it all the way to the Final Four.

If past history is any indication, UConn men’s hockey is ready to race once it finally secures that first Hockey East playoff victory. And to do that, they treat their clash with Providence like any other game.