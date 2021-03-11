Fashion
Salma Hayek shows off a sensational physique in a tight orange dress for this important reason
Matthew moore
Salma Hayek shared a throwback pic with actress Penelope Cruz for a very important reason
Salma hayek delivered an urgent message to her fans, as she posed it in a tight orange dress alongside her best friend Penelope cruz.
The Frida The star posted the snap back to her Instagram, which featured Penelope wearing an equally striking white dress, as the pair raised their hands in the air.
But Salma was not sharing the post for a funny comeback as she left an important message urge fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Who wants COVID-19 over? Me !!!! Me !!!!” the star captioned her glamorous photo.
Many fans shared his sentiment, as they responded in the comments by typing “me” or posting the raised hand emoji.
One fan said going back was a “lovely wish from pretty ladies” while another wrote: “So ready! Hope you are doing well!”
The star had a very important message for the fans
Another praised the Hitman’s Bodyguard actress for sharing her post, wrote: “So powerful Salma” and one fan expressed their hopes on what might happen after the pandemic, saying: “Yes, then I can meet you.”
Although many fans praised the actress for her important position, many others loved it. The lasting friendship of Salma and Penelope.
“FAV FRIENDSHIP EVER!” one enthusiastic fan excited, while another posted: “Love your friendship.”
A fan complimented the pair, writing: “I found two lovely best friends”, while a fourth added: “Dreams are made of this duo”.
One fan shared his hopes that the Bandidas the stars would act together again, asking, “Where can I sign a petition to get you and Penélope to work together again?”
The star has a long-standing friendship with Penelope Cruz
Wednesday, Salma shared a rare photo of herself enjoying a spectacular sunset with her teenage daughter, Valentina.
The couple took the hit after enjoying an unusual pastime. As purchases are currently banned due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mother and daughter have been quad biking in the sand instead.
“Desert Love,” the Bliss star captioned the post as she lovingly hugged her daughter from behind.
Fans of the star could barely handle this adorable snapshot, with one writing: “Beautiful”, another adding: “OMG you two”, and a third commenting: “Desert beauties”.
