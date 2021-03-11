How Fashion Nova Handles Sales During the Holiday Season – Boca Raton’s Most Trusted Source of Information

Fashion Nova is known for its affordable products and has been able to garner over 20 million subscribers online in just 7 years after launching online. They were able to serve men and women, and now children every day of the year, including holidays. When Richard Saghian founded the company in 2006, he only sold club clothing to women who personally came to the store in Panorama City, California. He decided to go the online route only when he found out people were selling his clothes. Now he has to cater to millions of people by providing them with very affordable trendy pieces.

With over 13 million people visiting Fashion Nova’s website every month, people expect the brand to handle holiday sales differently, allowing more people to shop on the site, even if all of the items sold on the site originally cost less than $ 50.

Fashion Nova a builds a good relationship with their customers and knows what to get them to help them and still make sales while on vacation.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at how Fashion Nova handles sales during the holiday season.

Discounts

Discounts are not new to the Nova mode website. They give discounts on a normal day. When you open the Fashion Nova website, you see a registration form that requires you to submit your email to get discounts on anything you order during that session.

During holiday periods, such as Christmas and Halloween, Fashion Nova offers similar discounts outside of the regular discounts. For example, during Halloween, they offered a 25% discount before the last day of Halloween. This made it possible for more people to buy the costumes at even more affordable prices.

For costumes that cost less than $ 30, customers could get them for around $ 22 or even less. This has enabled more people who visit the site to complete their orders rather than leaving or browsing them without purchasing.

Even though they were already cheap, a higher percentage of people complete their orders when they see they are get a bonus (something that other people might not get if they arrive later).

Gifts / Promos

In addition to offering discounts by giving away discount codes on Christmas and Halloween, Fashion Nova also offers freebies on its social media pages. They upload tasks that people should participate in to their Instagram and Twitter handles, with rules for participation and prizes someone or a few people will win. Everyone has a chance, but not everyone wins.

For example, at the end of 2019, Fashion Nova hosted the New Year’s Eve contest.

What did this imply?

On December 27, 2019, they announced that in order for people to have a chance to win the Fashion Nova $ 500 cash prize, they had to follow Fashion Nova’s Twitter account, retweet the post they posted about the giveaway, then wait for the results. have been announced.

By the end of this contest, there were over 2,000 retweets for a giveaway that one person was going to win.

Another giveaway took place on the Fashion Novas Instagram page in 2018 (at the end of the year). Prizes included a Macbook Air laptop, Sony camera, iPhone, AirPods, and a Fashion Nova gift card.

These are pretty big, right?

All people had to do to get them was follow Fashion Novas’ Instagram account and tag friends in the comments section of eligible posts.

The organizers and sponsors randomly chose the winner from those who participated.

Now what’s the point of these holiday contests, giveaways, and promo code discounts? How do they help Fashion Nova?

The simple answer is exposure.

By opening these giveaways and contests to everyone and not just to people who have already purchased Fashion Nova, the company can convert visitors into customers. People who have never shopped on the site or have even heard of it now visit the site to see what they have to offer for the holidays. Then, if they like what they see, they select the products from the catalog and add them to their shopping carts.

Even with discount codes, new visitors are more likely to complete their orders. These fashion items become affordable and money is no longer a problem. While they participate in giveaways outside of the site, they also visit the site to place orders.

At the end of the contest, the winner is contacted via Instagram DM or other social media accounts. With the Fashion Nova gift card, they can buy whatever they want.

At the end of the line

Fashion Nova works at satisfy everyone in the industry.v The fashion brand has already produced new clothing lines for boys and girls, outside of the men’s and women’s collections. They also immersed themselves in the beauty space with Maven Beauty.

With all of these products sold at affordable prices, Fashion Nova is already making vacations enjoyable for many customers. Now with more discounts on coupon codes and giveaways, they are able to make more sales by putting themselves in front of new customers and interacting with them. In an interview, Richard Saghian said that almost 75% of people who buy from the site come back a second time. By giving to people, the brand ends up receiving more.