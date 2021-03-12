Women’s History Month: first black, transgender and disabled model to reshape the fashion industry





NEW YORK (WABC) – Aaron Philip is reshaping the fashion industry. “People have had to tell me who I am my whole life,” Philip said. “And I had to constantly redefine that.” She serves dynamic looks and demeanor and doesn’t let a handicap hold her back. “Cerebral palsy is different for everyone who has it. For me personally, that means I can’t walk or support weight, ”said Philip. She is a force in the industry, becoming the first black, transgender, and disabled model to sign with a leading talent agency in 2018. She made the cover of Paper magazine a year later. “We felt and still believe that Aaron is not just the future of fashion, but fashion right now,” said Justin Moran, Digital Director of Paper. Philip landed a fashion campaign ad for Moschino last year and she is only 19 years old. “I have never seen anyone like me who had a disability or who was black and maybe trans, and the question was why, and how do we solve this problem? she said. Born in Antigua and raised in the Bronx, Philip’s part of the American dream hasn’t always been perfect. “There are definitely inequalities that I face,” said Philip. “It’s still a rarity, especially when it comes to a disabled model,” said Morgan Schimminger, editor of theFashionSpot. Schimminger is the editor-in-chief of Fashion Spot, which follows diversity on catwalks and magazine covers internationally. She says 2020 saw a spike in models of color from 43.6% earlier this year to 57.1% last October at New York Fashion Week. “Of course we have to look at this through the lens of everything that was going on, all the civil unrest,” Schimminger said. As the protests slowed down, the number of color models increased to 50% last month. “I want this to be a consistent performance because it’s so important,” Philip said. Philip is now looking to make sure models like her are in the spotlight on a regular basis. RELATED | What is Women’s History Month and why do we celebrate it? ———-

