Kelly Brook puts on a leggy display in a floral dress paired with a sheepskin coat

She is the popular presenter who always puts on a stylish screen.

And Kelly Brook continued her trendy manners by stepping out at Heart Radio Studios in London on Thursday.

The model, 41, showcased her trimmed legs in a chic white and powder blue floral dress as she strolled through the capital.

She increased her height and further accentuated her legs with a pair of tanned boots.

Kelly wrapped in a beige sheepskin coat, paired with a matching soft bag.

Her caramel-speckled brown tresses were styled in soft waves and her features were enhanced with a rich palette of makeup.

Late last year, the media personality revealed that her weight had climbed to size 16 during the first lockdown, but she has since dropped two dress sizes.

She has also admitted to modifying her social media images in the past to recreate the ’20-year-old version’ of herself after struggling to come to terms with her figure.

Kelly told MailOnline: ‘I would do the 20 year old version of myself.

“It has been a process for me to come to terms with my new body and my new life. So now pretty much what you see on my Instagram is who I am.

“ Some of the selfies I take, although I don’t digitally enhance them, they are beautifully lit and I know how to take a great photo of myself. It is also a kind of cheat.

The model, who was accused of using Photoshop in 2018 when she appeared to make herself look slimmer in a photo with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in Ascot, added: ‘It’s a terrible message to send if I began to edit images digitally.

“It’s not fair, so I wouldn’t do that. Not to say in the past, I didn’t do that! When I was a size 16, I was like “this is not what I look like!” ‘

In November, Kelly was excited to marry and start a family with her five-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi.

The model insisted that while marriage and children to Jeremy, 35, won’t fill a ‘void’, she still looks forward to the next chapter in her life.

The Heart Radio host shared, “ Maybe we’ll have a wedding in a year because we’re allowed to do it again. We might think, ‘Let’s go and party! ” ”

The TV star went on to say that she is currently happy with her ‘laid back’ and ‘ambitious’ partner.

Kelly told OK !: ‘I’d love to get married at some point, but it’s not high on my list. I would like to have children at some point. I’m happy now, so I don’t think that would fill a void. I’m pretty well settled with my partner, we have a good life.

In February 2018, the bombshell was offered to the hunk on a romantic vacation in Antigua, but an unimpressed Jeremy turned it down.