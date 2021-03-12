The fall-winter shows must continue: Paris Fashion Week in the time of Corona

Paris Fashion Week, the last of the Fall / Winter 2021 women’s fashion shows taking place in the United States and Europe, continued with a mix of digital presentations and IRL shows (in real life), in a city where pandemic restrictions are still in effect. at his best. Paris is still under an 6pm curfew and while it has now been a year since the global lockdown, fashion in the Corona era has seen many changes. Many brands have had to downsize and downsize, but the industry has proven that emissions must continue. From March 1 to 10, more than ninety brands presented collections.

Italian fashion house Valentino normally exhibits at Paris Fashion Week, but this season, like last season, Valentino has shown in Italy. In the new collection, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli launched another curved ball, experimenting with unexpected shapes, colors and cuts for women’s and men’s clothing. Held at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan, Valentino paid tribute to the theaters that were closed during the pandemic. Suitable for the theater, Piccioli’s collection stuck to a black and white color scheme, with a few gold coins.

Designers like Paul Smith, a regular at Paris Fashion Week, chose not to do a digital presentation and only released images. Continuing his usual references to the 70s, Smith took classics, remixes them and reinvents them for this collection. A master costume tailor, Smith applied looks and techniques from this couture to relaxed shapes for everyday pieces, all with a refined touch. Not afraid of color, there are 3D floral prints on leather and woven into fabric.

The fashion world was at the edge of its seat, waiting for the new artistic director of Parisian house Chlo, Gabriela Hearst, to present its inaugural collection, after Natacha Ramsay-Levi announced its release in December. The collection is rich in color and culture, filled with traces of Hearst’s Uruguayan heritage and the house’s signature style. Hearst has also collaborated with Sheltersuit, an organization that helps homeless people by creating the “Sheltersuit x Chloe Backpack” in four distinct colors. A ceramic button and a quote from Chloé’s founder, the late Gaby Aghion, inspired Hearst’s designs, “There was no luxury ready-to-wear; well-made clothes with quality fabrics and fine details did not exist.” The designer promised the founder, “your house is in good hands”, while her show premiered 100 years after the week of Aghion’s birth.

The French designer duo of the Coperni brand, Sbastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, known for their original fashion presentations, organized a live show, all COVID safe, in an arena in the Parisian suburbs, drive-in style. With a ‘nighttime’ themed collection, Coperni showcased nightlife looks, ready for the post-pandemic celebration. “We are waiting for the moment when we will be outside, dancing, with the people, freely,” say Meyer and Vaillant. Guests stayed in their cars as the models walked down two tracks where the headlights were the model’s bright lights.

Designer Rabih Kayrouz also presented a collection. Kayrouz, from Lebanon, is recovering from a brain hemorrhage, two clots and twenty-two stitches after the August 4 explosion inBeirut. Slowly, it came back to life and changed its brand to MRK (Maison Rabih Kayrouz). “MRK goes back to basics, returns to our iconic pieces and breathes new life into it. This is the time when we firmly express our DNA, ”says Kayrouz. In particular, prices are falling by 20 to 30% thanks to new partnerships with their manufacturers.

One of the most creative presentations came from Turkish sisters Ece and Ayse Ege, who told the sartorial story of their brand Dice Kayek through an engaging murder mystery of a “thriller”, with a film by Agatha Christie on the theme “Who killed Philippe Stone?” “These times have forced us to be more creative than ever,” note the sisters, “that’s why we collaborated with [director] Marie Schuller to shoot the film. “Shot at the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul, where Christie wrote Murder on the Orient Express, their collection is chock full of cinematic intrigue showcasing their seasons looks of volumes, many bows, short cocktail dresses and jewel-embroidered partings with bold black and white accents, a nod to age. film gold.

More balancing of dualities was seen at Givenchy, where creative director Matthew M. Williams showed his second collection. “In many ways, this collection speaks of a constant tension between two worlds,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it’s about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy. We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance. and extravagance in clothes and looks. ” The collection appeals to the emotional side of the luxury fashion business as it worked to bring its streetwear side closer to the classic side of the house. This has been seen in a mix of fur and down jackets, leather jackets, and many hats and balaclavas that can function as stylish masks.

Olivier Rousteing paid tribute to Pierre Balmain in his collection. After Balmain created his first couture collection seventy-five years ago, he traveled to the United States and, under the guidance of his friend Gertrude Stein, traveled the country to talk about culture and knowledge. -make French. From there he went to London and Australia to lecture on “New French Style”. To capture this, Rousteing pitched his idea of ​​the Balmain-style jet set, seeing it primarily as a form of a freedom that was lacking in this era. “Many of our designs reflect the distinctive beauty of the uniforms of early pilots and astronauts, with parachute dresses, lace-up flight boots, bomber jackets and glittering anti-G suits,” Rousteing said in a statement. Shot in an Air France plane, the collection is very inspired by one-piece pilot suits, with futuristic galactic designs.

And finally, more jet-sets to the Christian Louboutin collection were revealed in a unique digital experience, inspired by his love of travel. The experience, created by INSPIFY, takes you on a dream air travel from the TWA terminal in New York to Loubi Airways, an airline with distinct details ranging from red flooring to custom seats and custom prints for its new collection of heels, boots and moccasins. Until everything is safe to travel, however, we may just have to lift some imaginary red heels and enjoy Louboutin’s fantastic airline.

This story was edited by Nina Gregory.