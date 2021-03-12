Best Givenchy men’s clothing for fall – WWD





Privileged creator of the Gen Z set, with an enviable favorites list on his phone that includes Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Virgil Abloh, Givenchy’s artistic director Matthew Williams has decided to restore the visual codes of the luxury house. French. His finger is tuned in to what seems relevant, young and fresh right now: Among the most memorable takeaways from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance this year was the perfectly fitted Givenchy red blazer. that the musician was wearing. Williams’ second collection was defined by the tension between the brand’s classic heritage and a more brutal, harsh take with a survivalist edge. His menswear embodied that message in the form of pointy suits, plump outerwear (some of the quilted coats are to die for) and several head-turning accessories, from chunky Cuban link necklaces to leather shoes. ugly-chic futuristic foam. With the Grammys this weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of these looks on stage or on the digital red carpet. As Williams said in the collection’s press notes, “Fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting – like the music you can wear.” Here, WWD brings together the best menswear moments from Givenchy’s fall 2021 collection. Monochromatic white White ensembles can often be read too close to the bride for comfort, but this minimal off-white virgin wool suit is another story. The double-breasted jacket with padlock closure hardware (a classic design detail from Williams’ new Givenchy) worn over skinny pants with front zip pockets is instantly modern. The white cotton bandana bag flaunts part of the street edge the designer is known for. Heavy chains Cuban link jewelry is all the rage digitally and in real life. But when you take a closer look at the iteration of this collection, the famous design has been transformed into a gold enameled brass G-chain necklace – playing with Givenchy’s G. The oversized style is yet another hallmark of the designer. Lavender dreams The fall collection is mostly a monochromatic palette of blacks, off-whites, and browns, but this lavender section adds a touch of romance to the effort. The patchwork cotton bandana jeans, using the Japanese boro technique, add to the patchwork trend of the season and are destined to become a collector’s item. Venture backpack The Venture Backpack’s message of survival and utility is clear. Inspired by firefighter bags and hiking gear, this men’s bag is available in nylon or leather depending on the style. A plethora of hardware pieces can be added, including metal decanters that the designer featured as accessories in his previous collection. Puffing hard Down jackets and duvet coats are a key trend this season. This square padded lambskin jacket elevates the collection’s protective theme while appealing to a younger generation, thanks to its skater silhouette. The jump suit In a different environment, this relaxed square neck tank top with a circular cut arm would feel forced, but for the men from Givenchy, it’s just a cool and effortless option. Its minimalist design allows accessories to shine, including this playful mask in mohair and wool balaclava “batman”, the oversized mittens in faux fur and the unusual hybrid shoe in injected rubber.







