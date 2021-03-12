8 new books we recommend this week





GLADIUS: The world of the Roman soldier, by Guy de la Bdoyre. (University of Chicago, $ 30.) This full account of what it was like to be in the Roman army offers many surprises about the lives of ordinary soldiers 2,000 years ago, one of which is the widespread literacy of the troops. The greatest surprise, writes Thomas E. Ricks in his latest column on military history, may be that the Roman army, though far from a hotbed of individualism, provided us with the first time in history that many ordinary people have left traces of who they were, where they came from, what they did and where they usually did it on their gravestones. LANDSLIDE, by Susan Conley. (Knopf, $ 26.95.) In this sweeping novel, a mother of teenagers tries to find a foothold in the coast of Maine after her husband is injured in a fishing accident. Small cracks have appeared in every inch of the fortification around this family’s life, and Conley shows off his battle to keep vulnerability at bay. She has a knack for writing tiny, meaningful interactions, writes Hillary Kelly in her review. What is a mom doing with boys these days? This is not a question with an answer that no one but the pious one, it seems, really knows exactly how to make good men. THIS IS THE VOICE, by John Colapinto. (Simon and Schuster, $ 28.) Colapinto argues that our larynx, the human voice box, is perhaps the most important evolution granted. Its exploration goes in ever-fascinating directions, including the delightful data-driven revelation that humans can reliably hear a smile. Our reviewer, Mary Roach, calls it an exemplary book, just as enlightening and entertaining: Colapinto, she says, argues that we are wired to be attracted and moved by the human voice. It might not be a stretch to suggest, as it does, that the soul, in a certain sense, resides in the larynx. BLINDFOLD: A memory of capture, torture and illumination, by Theo Padnos. (Scribner, $ 27.) Padnos, a freelance American reporter who dreamed of covering the war in Syria, ended up being kidnapped and held hostage there. His account of his nearly two-year ordeal is sensitive, insightful and often ironic, especially about his own nave and its misguided impulses. Like many hostage memoirs, Blindfold bares the human condition to its extremes, Declan Walsh writes in his review. There is depravity and resilience, rage and revelation, and ultimately the triumph of the human spirit. Padnos, however, takes the journey one step further, using his fluent Arabic to dialogue with his captors, probing their motives and prejudices, not to mention the psychology of a war community that appears to be gripped by a fundamentalist ideology. DRESS CODES: How the laws of fashion made history, by Richard Thompson Ford. (Simon and Schuster, $ 30.) Taking readers around the world from the 1200s to the present day, Ford embarks on an ambitious and comprehensive exploration of how fashion has been used by people with and without money and power. To help readers understand why we dress the way we dress, Ford chronicles fashion crimes from different eras, writes Tariro Mzezewa in his review, illustrating the rigidity and cruelty of social norms imposed by dress laws. Joan of Arc, Ford reminds us, was tried and burned for heresy, in part because she violated religious morals by wearing men’s clothing.

