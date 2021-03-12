Texas Porch Pirate Topless Barefoot Slips on Nordstrom’s Dress on Video





No shoes, no shirt … no problem! A barefoot Houston porch hacker lost her top as she sprinted to grab a bundle in video captured by the owners’ Ring doorbell camera. “She clearly had a wardrobe problem on the way up,” Harris County Constable Alan Rosen told Fox News Thursday night. “I don’t think I saw any of those.” The video shows a woman sprinting through the front door of a Houston home, struggling and failing, to keep her top from slipping as she slips the package in a new dress from Nordstrom, according to KHOU 11. DOOR CAMERA CAPTURES FALLING JET DEBRIS While the charges will depend on the value of the stolen item and whether the suspect may be linked to additional thefts, Rosen said the half-naked bandit is unlikely to face charges of public indecency. “Were still investigating and hopefully be able to take her into custody soon,” Rosen said. Parcel thefts on the porch have increased in recent years, along with a significant increase in online shopping, although they typically increase before the holidays. FLORIDA MOM MODEL BIKINI DEFENDS FAMILY IN RIFLE BATTLE DURING ARMY HOUSE INVASION But doorbell camera sales have also increased steadily. And Constable Rosen even posted a public service announcement offering advice on how to avoid them on his Facebook account two years ago. That same year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law increasing the sentence for serial porch pirates. Some of the advice from the gendarmes included making sure someone is home when a delivery is due or asking your neighbors to keep an eye on. And of course, you can invest in a doorbell camera. “The worst thing you can do is let your package hang. [at] your front door, ”he said at the time. CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP Many states require that a stolen item be valued at a certain amount before its theft changes in severity from a misdemeanor to a felony. The problem is so widespread that lawmakers in Georgia have also proposed a bill that would make hacking porches a crime, regardless of the value of the stolen items.

