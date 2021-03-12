New Haredi men’s magazine touts cars and whiskey for Torah study box

(RNS) – When I saw the advertisement for a new glossy magazine for Orthodox Jewish men, I dismissed it as an elaborate Purim joke. Assuming anything else, gullibility would have been strained.

But unfortunately, it’s too real: the magazine, which I prefer not to name, is aimed, according to its marketing team, at “Jewish men aged 25 to 65 from right and left” who “live in Flatbush, Lakewood, the Five Towns and Bergen County”, naming some of the most prestigious in the New York area. concentrated Orthodox Jewish jurisdictions.

The new periodical is also for you if you “are fascinated by masculine luxury and high-end products”. The magazine “has it all covered for you”, focusing on “all the fine products of the consumer industries for Jewish men”, from “old fashion (sic) to bourbon or wine”.

And, of course, cigars, grills, cars, cologne, “man caves” and luxury watches.

And there will be pictures! “First-class restaurants, leisure and men’s lifestyle”, performances that “will capture the attention of our readers for their elegant experience”.

The magazine is not for haredi men who have strayed. A Jewish newspaper about the new offering helpfully informs readers that, “Sure, you have your study partners, holy books, and Torah lessons,” but you need help “getting the most out of it.” of your precious free time, with premium content from experts in their fields on the rewards that come after a hard week of working and learning. “

Something is rotten in the state of orthodoxy.

Interestingly, in response to the current COVID-19 crisis (and thankfully ignoring the magazine’s beginnings), members of the Torah Council of Sages, Agudath Israel of AmericaThe highest rabbinical body in the country recently appealed to the Jewish community to recognize that the challenges and tragedies of the pandemic must be seen as “a call from Heaven to correct our ways”, especially in this regard. which concerns “a fundamental and general point”.

Point? That “the Jewish people (must be) a ‘nation of princes and a holy people”. And that the Jews must, therefore, “distance themselves from the pursuit of excess.”

“There are among us,” continues the appeal for sensitivity, “those who, despite their attentive care, seek refined dishes and expensive vacations; they boast about their clothes and their furniture. These are people who are not exclusively focused, as Jews should be, on living “a modest life centered on Torah, service to God, and kindness to others; a life designed to be close to God. Who ignore the “spiritual danger” of a “life of materialism”.

There are, of course, times when a little “fancy price” may be excusable, for the enhancement of special celebrations and the like. There are even times when we might need to pamper ourselves in order to rekindle our emotional energies, while giving ourselves special treatment helps us to serve God better in joy. But to elevate luxury to the rank of ideal, to put hedonism on a pedestal? Ugh.

The call from board members will likely sound absurd, if not insane, to the machers of the new magazine. Just like the glassy eyed guy in the tinfoil hat walking down the street muttering about Martians thinks everyone is bothered.

But it’s not just the machers who need to listen to the council’s statement. It should also stimulate introspection in the rest of us, us who don’t drool over the prospect of a bourbon or a good cigar. We may not be “fascinated by … luxury and high end products”, but can we say that we ourselves haven’t drifted a little from modesty to excess?

Things that were once an extravagant luxury have strangely turned into “necessities.” Houses larger and more elaborate than what we really need (and which only draw resentment from others) are a testament to this change. The type of cars we drive, the type of vacations we take, the foods and drinks we consume, the size and complexity of the celebrations we organize (the things that the current health crisis has actually taught us are not not related to true joy) – all of this points to an imbalance of priorities.

In some places the rewards given to children by their teachers have become extravagant; the stars on the cards and the little tchotchkes no longer cut the mustard. (Even our mustard doesn’t cut it anymore, having given in to greedy condiments.) Some “candies” in synagogues, which offer treats to children, also reportedly felt the need to “upgrade” their offerings.

It is a truth universally recognized in principle but increasingly ignored in practice: even in times of plenty and even for the most fortunate, there is dignity in modesty.

And the opposite in the contrary.

(Rabbi Avi Shafran is director of public affairs for Agudath Israel of America, a national Orthodox Jewish organization. A version of this article originally appeared on his blog at rabbishafran.com. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of Religion News Service.)