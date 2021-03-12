7 Fashion Week trends inspired by the 2000s, from halters to cutouts

The beginnings were a decade like no other. Compared to the free-spirited ’70s, party’ 80s, and grunge ’90s, the 2000s felt like a study in excess. From rhinestone-embellished bandanas to velor tracksuits with logos on the back, the style of the 2000s was all about wooing attention. The jeans were slung low, the cropped baby t-shirts, and the platform mules were as tall as they could get. From Destinys Child to JLo to Paris Hilton, some of our favorite icons of the decade have embraced every look. And now the same trends from the 2000s are back in Fashion Week.

This fall 2021 season was devoted to riffs on retro styles. Jonathan Simkhai experimented with clean cutouts, while Zimmermann showed off low-waisted dress silhouettes. MSGM presented these tubular tops with the halter necklines that all 2000s icons had. It’s all there, and ready to be worn again with attitude and personality. And the best part is, you don’t have to wait until fall to partake in most of the biggest trends for the coming season.

Coming up, find all of the top 2000s trends hitting big for fall 2021, and how to buy them all right now.

Cutouts

Jonathan simkhai

Designers like Jonathan Simkhai, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and many more are showing off some skin this fall with big cutouts along the torso and shoulders. It’s a trend we first saw with the futuristic wave of the 2000s, due to their clean lines and bold shapes. Now is the time to start over.

Leopard coats

negris Lebres

Leopard was all a huge trend of the 1990s and 2000s, but it was the beginnings in particular that showed an explosion of outerwear of the animal-print variety. Whether it’s calf hair, fur, or just printed cotton, Negris LeBrum, R13, Stand Studio and other designers are sure to give the trend another shot this fall.

Small size

Five Seven

The silhouette of the dress that we haven’t seen for 20 years has returned and with fervor. Cinq Sept, Zimmermann, Tanya Taylor and more are making sure to bring the hipster back to the forefront of the fashion world this fall. Think of it as an ultra-flattering shift dress with a ruffle twist.

Off the shoulder

Fendi

There is something so elegant about an off the shoulder top or dress. Ultimately, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo and Blumarine all agree, as they are bringing back the bare skin trend for fall 2021. From knits to dresses, crop tops to dresses, this trend is kind of dress. royal prom and a little Kiera Knightly crop top all in one.

Metallic

Getty Images

The 2000s were all about the futuristic look, which meant a lot of metals. For fall 2021, designers like Sportmax, Salvatore Ferragamo and many more are bringing the eye-catching look back in silhouettes ranging from bespoke suits and oversized coats to matching sets and mini dresses.

Halter tube tops

MSGM

The style is infamous: a tight strapless tube top with a sheer strap that starts at the center of the neckline and ties behind your neck. It was ubiquitous in the early years, and now it’s officially back. In top and dress, designers like MSGM, DSquared2 and Jonathan Simkhai are making sure it’s a major trend for fall 2021.

Rugby jerseys

Andrea Pompilio

The rugby jersey is a ’90s staple that saw a resurgence in the 2000s. And it’s back for another trip around the sun at least according to designers like Andrea Pompilio and Etro. You can wear it oversized for a grunge hold or go for a slightly fitted look. The world is your oyster when it comes to this athletic top.